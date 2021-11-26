The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the cheapest it's ever been this Black Friday

Everyone knows that the best time to buy Amazon devices is during major sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, especially when the device is at its lowest price ever. However, the best deals on Amazon devices are always when a product drops further than it has ever been in the past. For example, while the Fire TV Stick 4K’s current sale price of $24.99 is a good deal because it has never been lower, it has been bouncing down to that same price for the last 2 years. The Fire TV Stick 3 on sale for $19.99, on the other hand, has never been that low before, so it’s a more significant discount. This is why I diligently keep track of all Amazon device sale prices and always post about deals in the context of previous sales so that you know when’s the best time to buy. Here’s a full list that I’ve put together of all the significant Black Friday deals on Amazon devices that are currently lower than they have ever been in the past, which includes Fire TVs, Fire TV Smart TVs, Echos, Fire Tablets, Blink Cameras, Eero Routers, and much more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO