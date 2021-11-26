ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the cheapest it's ever been this Black Friday

By Samuel Tolbert
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're keeping track of all the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, with plenty of different accessories and bundles on sale right now. If you somehow haven't bought The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild yet, this is the right time to correct that mistake. At $25 off, you can...

TheSixthAxis

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Review

Nintendo always ramp up their toy production for December, ready to bring children of all ages the very best things to keep them entertained. Staff work tirelessly all year round, their red-clothing clad frontman does all of the PR, and while there might not be a reindeer in sight, who needs one when you’ve got a Yoshi or two? It’s an oddly familiar story. This year, Nintendo Claus has come up with a new toy, and it’s the older children who’re going to get a particularly big kick out of it. It’s time to start writing some letters, asking for the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda.
People

This Kindle Is the Cheapest It's Ever Been at Amazon Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If your bookcase is packed to capacity with your favorite reads, here's your chance to add to your book collection — without having to free up any more shelf space. Amazon launched an early Black Friday deal on this Kindle, and it's never been cheaper.
T3.com

Garmin Lily fitness tracker is cheapest ever on Black Friday: should you get one?

We're inundated with the best Black Friday deals already, despite Black Friday being still a week away. It's not a problem, though; the more the merrier, as they say, especially when it comes to Garmin watch deals. However, it can feel overwhelming to scan all Black Friday sales and pick a discount that's actually good for you. Is this Garmin Lily deal at Amazon worth your hard-earned money, for example?
Den of Geek

The Legend of Zelda: Snowpeak Ruins’ Secret Origins Make It Zelda’s Best Dungeon

In the impressive history of The Legend of Zelda, few of the franchise’s dungeons have inspired as much debate and speculation as Twilight Princess‘ Snowpeak Ruins. Nestled near the peak of the mountain it shares a name with, Snowpeak Ruins’ prominent placement in Twilight Princess‘ world and its somewhat haunting exterior make it one of those Zelda dungeons that just begs to be explored. Once you step inside, though, you’ll soon discover that nearly everything about this dungeon defines series’ standards. Nothing about Snowpeak quite makes sense, and that feeling of uncertainty it almost immediately inspires only grows stronger as you explore it further.
milfordmirror.com

Call of Duty Vanguard is on sale for the cheapest it’s ever been

When Call of Duty (COD) came out almost 20 years ago (What?) it almost instantly changed the FPS plane, rallying support for squad-based play as opposed to the lone wolf approach of classics like Goldeneye or Perfect Dark. Whether you grew up with COD or are part of the new...
Android Central

Samsung's top foldables are cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday

Foldable phones finally matured in 2021, and Black Friday is your chance to get hold of some of the very best Samsung foldables at the lowest prices we've seen to date. Samsung's own online store is offering $100 and $250 discounts on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 respectively, and the manufacturer will even throw in a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for you trouble. Factor in Samsung's typically generous trade-in deals, and that brings the minimum price for the base model 256GB Fold 3 down to $649.99 (previously $1799.99), and the 128GB Flip 3 to just $299.99 (from $999.99).
AFTVnews

These are all the Amazon Device Black Friday Deals that are cheaper than they have ever been in the past

Everyone knows that the best time to buy Amazon devices is during major sales like Prime Day and Black Friday, especially when the device is at its lowest price ever. However, the best deals on Amazon devices are always when a product drops further than it has ever been in the past. For example, while the Fire TV Stick 4K’s current sale price of $24.99 is a good deal because it has never been lower, it has been bouncing down to that same price for the last 2 years. The Fire TV Stick 3 on sale for $19.99, on the other hand, has never been that low before, so it’s a more significant discount. This is why I diligently keep track of all Amazon device sale prices and always post about deals in the context of previous sales so that you know when’s the best time to buy. Here’s a full list that I’ve put together of all the significant Black Friday deals on Amazon devices that are currently lower than they have ever been in the past, which includes Fire TVs, Fire TV Smart TVs, Echos, Fire Tablets, Blink Cameras, Eero Routers, and much more.
GamesRadar+

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild modder gives Link the worst sunburn of his life

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild modder has decided to push Link’s sun tolerance to its limit giving the poor kid third-degree burns all over his body. As shared in the Breath of the Wild subreddit, it turns out Link can actually get a slight sunburn when visiting hot climates - mainly the Gerudo Desert. One modder decided to push this to its limits however sharing a shot of Link with his sunburn mechanic turned up to 10%, 6% more than the usual 4% that it is locked to in the game.
TechRadar

Here's where you'll find the cheapest Nintendo Switch over Black Friday

As we reach the eve of Black Friday, one retailer is about to launch one of the cheapest Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals we've seen so far. But it won't be around for long. Later today, you can get a Nintendo Switch for £239 at The Game Collection. The offer will be live on its eBay Store from 8am in very limited quantities. Once it's gone - it's gone. This is £20 less than the normal price of the Switch console, which just recently got a permanent price cut down from £279 to £259 ahead of this year's Black Friday deals.
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest robot mop Black Friday deal worth buying today

If you’re planning to take advantage of a robot mop Black Friday deal to get some help in maintaining a clean home, you should check out Walmart’s offer for the Samsung Jetbot, which brings the robot mop’s price down to just $198 after a $101 discount to its original price of $299. Complement the product that you purchased from Black Friday robot vacuum deals with the Samsung Jetbot, in what could be one of the best Black Friday deals available for robot mops.
Nintendo Life

Random: Ever Wondered What Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Looks Like Without Cel-Shading?

The game's mix of sprawling 3D environments and cel-shaded characters is incredibly effective, but Reddit user MicroFlamer decided to check out what it would look like if Nintendo had opted for the more traditional approach and not included cel-shading. The results are shiny and plastic-like, as you might expect, and call to mind the toy-like visuals seen in the Zelda: Link's Awakening remake.
