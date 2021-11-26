Portsmouth group hopes murals in city’s Welcome Center are first step toward a more prominent display of African American history

Mae Breckenridge-Haywood holds a photo album featuring the 1923 faculty at I.C. Norcom High School on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Portsmouth. The photo is one of many images upon which historical artwork on display in the Portsmouth Welcome Center is based. Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot

Three murals greet visitors to Portsmouth’s Welcome Center on High Street with a photographic collage of the city’s history.

It’s a small display, but for the organization that put up the murals, it’s a big step toward putting Black history “onto the beaten path,” according to Mae Breckenridge-Haywood, president and a founder of the African American Historical Society of Portsmouth.

About a decade ago, the society provided historical photographs to Wells Fargo. Designers in the corporate office colorized the images and assembled the collages to be displayed in a Portsmouth bank. That branch has since closed, so the society added the art to its collection.

Looking at the murals, Breckenridge-Haywood points out a depiction of the I.C. Norcom High School faculty from 1923. She said seeing the sepia photograph she knows so well converted into color brings the history to life for her. Breckenridge-Haywood gets a kick out of how properly the teachers and students pose in school photos.

She and society members Alvin Preuitt and Inez Randolph said getting city approval to install the three murals in the welcome center was a matter of perseverance and persistence, and they don’t plan to stop there.

As they urged the City Council to let them use the space, council members said they wanted to work with the society to think bigger about sharing history. That’s fine by the society, as they have hundreds of artifacts and a plan for how to display some of them in other spaces at 206 High Street, the previous home of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. The building also now houses the Portsmouth Police Department.

In whatever way the space is used, Breckenridge-Haywood said that Black history needs to be prominently displayed along High Street, the city’s hub, to both honor it and help educate young residents.

She recalled when a student group visited the society’s building, which still bears its historic name, the Portsmouth Colored Library. One of the students asked why they would choose to call it that. “She just didn’t know about segregation,” Breckenridge-Haywood recalled.

Randolph said she categorized more than 500 artifacts for the society. She felt they would help provide a connection to the past and help kids understand the challenges that Black residents used to face. In a 1926 photo at I.C. Norcom, she saw her great aunt, who grew up in Twin Pines and had to pay a fare to cross the whole city and get to school every day.

As they work with the city to get more space to display artifacts and items, the society is also working on getting historic markers and recognitions for buildings around the city.

To view the murals, stop by the welcome center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day of the week.