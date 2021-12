In January, the 20 villages that are members of CVRF purchased almost 2% of the snow crab quota in the Bering Sea. “We use the word quota to describe that permission to catch fish, or the harvesting rights,” said Eric Deakin, CVRF’s CEO. CVRF is one of several groups of communities along the Bering Sea coast that get a share of fisheries from federal waters, known as the “Community Development Quota.” Deakin said that the CVRF fleet had a strong crabbing season last winter, and caught about $3 million worth of snow crab.

