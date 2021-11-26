ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

On This Date: Alan Jackson Dropped 9/11 Tribute Song “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJJ7T_0d7Sd3fn00

Thanksgiving looked a lot different back in 2001, as several families had to spend it without a loved one due to the horrible terrorist attacks on September 11th.

It was a day of reflection and deep sadness, as the United States underwent an attack on a level that it had never seen before.

And while a number of tributes were released, nothing compares to Alan Jackson’s song.

On this date back in 2001, Jackson released “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” a tribute to the victim of the attacks, and a song of reflection for those who witnessed it across the world.

With that being said, the song had the ultimate message to those who were struggling to wrap their heads around that September day:

“I’m just a singer of simple songs

I’m not a real political man

I watch CNN, but I’m not sure I can tell you

The difference in Iraq and Iran

But I know Jesus and I talk to God

And I remember this from when I was young

Faith, hope, and love are some good things he gave us

And the greatest is love”

And of course, who could forget the 2001 CMA Awards performance from Alan?

Comments / 0

Related
KBOE Radio

ALAN JACKSON RELEASES NEW SONG WRITTEN WITH DAUGHTER

Alan Jackson has just released a brand new single, “Racing The Dark,” which he co-wrote with his daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman, and is being released in conjunction with her just-released first book “Lemons On Friday.”. The book follows Mattie’s heartbreaking experience of the sudden and tragic loss of her husband...
MUSIC
metalinjection

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley's Sister: "I Hope [Paul] Goes To Hell"

I'm guessing Paul Stanley won't be getting a Christmas card from his sister, Julia Eisen, this holiday season, as she has lashed out at the KISS frontman after he allegedly never contacted her about the death of their father. Julia called Stanley “an opportunistic, self-serving bastard” and a “scumbag” who “I hope… goes to Hell” as a result.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Remember When,” by Alan Jackson

With its relatable lyrics, simple melody, and soothing vocals, Alan Jackson’s “Remember When” has been pulling at the heartstrings of listeners since it was released in 2003. “Remember When,” written solely by Jackson, was released in October of 2003 as the second and final single from his compilation album, Greatest...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “When We Were Young,” Adele

Listening to the music of Adele, one wonders if her heart is always in flux. If it always swells and feels such deep emotions. She pours herself into every track, how does the singer have anything for the next composition? Case in point, the British-born artist’s 2016 single, “When We Were Young,” features the vocalist’s signature heartfelt writing, singing, and emotional outpouring. She’s torrential.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Alan Jackson
Whiskey Riff

Throwback To Josh Abbott Band And Carly Pearce’s “Wasn’t That Drunk”

Man, this song is just incredible… and so fitting with today being the night before Thanksgiving. Long before Carly Pearce’s incredible album, 29:Written In Stone, and even her debut album Every Little Thing… before her rise to national prominence as the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, before she had any official releases at all, she joined some band out of Texas for a duet.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Cma Awards
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Iraq
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
Vibe

Ashanti Performs Medley Of Hits Following Lady Of Soul Acceptance Speech: Watch

Ashanti is our Lady of Soul at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. Presented by Normani, who paid homage to Ashanti’s unique blend of early 2000s girl-next-door meets around-the-girl aura, the “Happy” singer took the stage to accept her award. “I am so humbled and so blessed to be here—giving all praise to God. A lot of people thought that I wouldn’t make it this far […] some people may look at my journey and think it was easy. It was not,” she began. “My career has been filled with so many peaks and valleys and it definitely wasn’t easy. I’ve been blessed to...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Mire (ex-As I Lay Dying) Drop New Song and Video, “A New Found Rain”

Mire, the new project featuring former As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa, have released their third single, “A New Found Rain,” along with a music video. The band also features guitarist Ryan Glisan and vocalist Benton McKibbern alongside Hipa. Thy Art is Murder drummer Jesse Beahler (ex-Black Crown Initiate) also plays on this track.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

82K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy