On This Date: Alan Jackson Dropped 9/11 Tribute Song “Where Were You (When The World Stopped Turning)”

Thanksgiving looked a lot different back in 2001, as several families had to spend it without a loved one due to the horrible terrorist attacks on September 11th.

It was a day of reflection and deep sadness, as the United States underwent an attack on a level that it had never seen before.

And while a number of tributes were released, nothing compares to Alan Jackson’s song.

On this date back in 2001, Jackson released “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning),” a tribute to the victim of the attacks, and a song of reflection for those who witnessed it across the world.

With that being said, the song had the ultimate message to those who were struggling to wrap their heads around that September day:

“I’m just a singer of simple songs

I’m not a real political man

I watch CNN, but I’m not sure I can tell you

The difference in Iraq and Iran

But I know Jesus and I talk to God

And I remember this from when I was young

Faith, hope, and love are some good things he gave us

And the greatest is love”

And of course, who could forget the 2001 CMA Awards performance from Alan?