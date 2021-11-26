Colorado Springs Police search for car involved in hit-and-run with motorcycle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle.

According to CSPD, Gold Hill officers and Major Crash Team 3 responded to a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday at 2:15 p.m.

Police say the involved vehicle was traveling on the 3100 block of W. Colorado Ave. when the driver turned in front of a motorcycle.

After hitting the motorcycle, the vehicle fled the scene. According to police, the crash caused serious bodily injury to the motorcyclist.

Officers closed westbound traffic on Colorado Ave. at 31st St. while crews worked at the scene.

At 6:44 p.m., CSPD sent out a Medina Alert for the vehicle involved. According to police, the vehicle is a 2005 Cadillac STS, light green, with Colorado license plate BSUW67.

Police say the vehicle should have front-end damage.

Anyone who's seen the Cadillac should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)-444-7000 or 9-1-1.

