ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Skincare, Streetwear, Sneakers & Espresso: BOSSIP’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide For The Men In Your Life

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

Now that we’ve all got enough Thanksgiving leftovers to last a lifetime, there’s no better time to get a head start on your holiday shopping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383TQG_0d7Sczan00
Source: anilakkus / Getty

Luckily, the in-store Black Friday craze seems to be (mostly) a thing of the past, and you can get good deals online this entire weekend through Cyber Monday.

We all know the men in our lives can be the hardest to shop for, with ads always suggesting they only like BBQ gadgets and beard trimmers. So, whether you’re hunting for deals or just want to find that perfect gift for your special someone, father, grandfather, or son, check out some of our picks down below.

The Steel Shop – Franco Link Engravable Bracelet

With varying sizes and finishes in gold, silver, and gunmetal, a personalized bracelet from The Steel Shop is the perfect way to go. For the man in your life that isn’t super flashy, a simple bracelet will spice up any outfit and a meaningful engraving takes the gift to the next level.

MONOGRAM – No.08

What better gift to give than some premium flower? Try some No.08, the first-ever light from MONOGRAM, the cannabis line introduced by Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter.

  • This strain hits quick and has a lighter, more serene feel compared to Monogram’s previous strain launches
  • A particularly pungent strain with strong diesel and earthy notes
  • Relaxing effects that starts with a head calm then smoothly transitions into a tranquil full-body buzz
  • Available in the brand’s Loosies, 2g Flower, and 4g Flower product types

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUfWWPctK-9/

Supervsn – Clothes

Getting the perfect gift for your man while supporting a small, Black-owned business in the process is as good as it gets.

Supervsn is one of the hottest streetwear brands in the game with hats, shorts, pants, and tees that will elevate anyone’s wardrobe with staple, casual pieces.

NBA League Pass

There’s nothing worse than sitting down to watch a basketball game and realizing it’s not playing in your area…with NBA League Pass, that guessing game goes out the window.

Whether the man in your life already has a subscription that needs renewing or hasn’t made the purchase yet, an NBA League Pass is the perfect Christmas gift. Plus, it requires no shipping. A season of NBA League Pass starts at $120 to watch live games for a single team, or $200 to watch live games from any team.

Nespresso – Vertuo Plus Espresso Machine

If your boyfriend, husband, dad, or grandpa is an avid coffee drinker, you can’t go wrong with a Nespresso machine.

Machines are 25% off on the Nespresso’s website this weekend, giving you the perfect excuse to pull the trigger on what could truly be a life-changing gadget. Whether the man in your life goes into the office or works from home, this will save them time and money for years to come–and they won’t even miss those trips to the coffee shop.

Nike – Blazer Mid ’77 Jumbo

If the man in your life loves sneakers, getting them a fresh pair for the new year is a no-brainer.

While the hyped pairs are hard to come by and can’t casually be purchased any day of the week (well, without paying a premium) there are TONS or simple pairs that can help your man fill a gap in his wardrobe. A pair of Blazers can be dressed up or down, going perfectly with some jeans, cargos, or even a suit.

Sephora – Skincare Gift Set

Skincare isn’t just for women–duh–so there’s no better time to get your significant other into game with some more sophisticated products.

For the holidays, Sephora has a number of gift sets from brands like Glow Recipe, Tatcha, and First Aid Beauty to set your man up for success. Whether he’s already a skincare junkie or you just want to stuff his stocking with some goods to get him into it, there’s no better time to try some new products.

Teremana – Tequila

There’s no better time to give the gift of tequila than this holiday season.

It’s been a rough year, and we’re not here to judge anyone’s coping mechanisms. If the man in your life is a seasoned cocktail vet–or even just a casual drinker trying to get more acquainted–a nice bottle of tequila is the perfect token of appreciation. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s brand Teremana might be new, but it’s already replacing a lot of consumers’ longtime favorite tequilas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING
houstoniamag.com

7 Makeup Products To Take Advantage of on Black Friday

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. While the fashionistas will be rummaging through racks of apparel, the beauty gurus are headed to the...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Streetwear#The Steel Shop#Gunmetal#Monogram#Nba League Pass
CNET

Bite Beauty deals: Get 40% off sitewide and $10 beauty steals

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you're looking for cosmetics that are free from unnecessary ingredients and filled with antioxidants and vitamins to nurture your face, look no further. Right now, this Black Friday deal at Bite Beauty gives you 40% off sitewide, and access to $10 steals on items such as its Agave Plus Pre-makeup lip serum and more until Nov. 28.
MAKEUP
The Independent

Timberland Black Friday sale 2021: Best deals on boots, clothing, bags and more

Spotted on the likes of Kanye West, Cara Delevigne, Drake, J Lo and a whole host of other A-listers, Timberland has well and truly cemented itself within the cool kid scene. And no with Black Friday here, it’s the best time to save. The brand has come a long way since 1973 when the original yellow waterproof “Timberland” boots were invented, changing the brand name and gaining many more fans than tradesmen and hikers to become the fashion staple they are today. Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available nowBut, ranging anywhere from £80 to £300 per pair,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Share Their Holiday Fashion Must-Haves from Amazon, and Their Picks Start at $10

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Seta Apparel Women's Sarkisian Sequin V-Neck Dress. $270.00. Amazon. Schutz Women's Blanck PVC Rhinestone Dress Sandal. $74.10–$170.00. Amazon. Allegra K Women's Party Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt. $33.99. Amazon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Polygon

Polygon’s 2021 budget gift guide for the holidays

The holidays are right around the corner. That means it’s time to start thinking about the best gifts for 2021. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend ton to get something amazing for your friends, family, or coworkers. Whether you’re looking to buy gifts for someone who loves video games, entertainment, or hobbies, we have you covered.
SHOPPING
centralfloridalifestyle.com

2021 Holiday Gift Guide for Everyone on your List

As you plan to spread the love this holiday season, here are our ideas for some of the top gifts to give. Use the Mozy to stay warm this winter while enjoying activities from walking the dog to watching the sports game! The Mozy is the ultimate cold weather blanket. Created by a thermodynamics engineer, Mozy has been tested and found to be 500% warmer than a traditional stadium blanket thanks to its innovative convective heat loss blocking design, plush, heavyweight fleece interior, and weather-proof outer shell.
SMALL BUSINESS
charlottemagazine.com

Charlotte Magazine’s Holiday Gift Guide: 2021

Jason Stein works full time as a bench jeweler at Perry’s Jewelry, where he does custom design, repair, and consultations. In his spare time, he creates what he calls “wearable sculpture”: heavy statement jewelry made with found objects and repurposed materials like nails and screws coated in steel, brass, and bronze. “This isn’t a piece you wear every day,” he says. “You might wear it to a gallery opening to be seen in it, then take it off and hang it on the wall.” Often, clients bring him family heirlooms they want to repurpose. “Sometimes I can’t reuse the gold … but if someone brought me a pair of Grandpa’s binoculars or Grandma’s sewing needles, could I turn it into a wall piece? Sure.” During a winter residency at Penland School of Craft, Stein used a technique similar to casting to create a decorative tabletop piece with plastic model parts and electroformed copper. “If, say, someone was in the Army Corps of Engineers,” he says, “that would look fantastic on a desk.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cassius

The Cassius Life 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Sponsored By Verizon November is already here and that means it is time to start thinking about your friends, family and loved ones. But if you have a special male in your life that is deserving of your consideration it can be a bit tricky to decipher how to spend your hard-earned dollars this holiday […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
sandiegouniontribune.com

2021 Holiday Gift Guide: The perfect gifts for your furry friends

Let your cat relax in this Planter Lounge Cat Hammock, handmade by Catastrophic Creations. Plus, the design also lets you add a cat-friendly plant to your wall. Available in three sizes, three finishes and two fabric colors. $65-$67; catastrophicreations.com. This story is for subscribers. We offer subscribers exclusive access to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
whowhatwear

I'm New to Buying Clothes on Amazon, But Wait, There's So Much Cute Stuff

I have a confession to make: Until recently, I wasn’t really a big Amazon-clothing shopper. Of course, I order things on Prime left and right, but it wasn’t until this year that I discovered the treasure trove that is Amazon Fashion. And holy wow, I had no idea what I was missing. Between the brands I shop all the time (Levi’s! Madewell!) and Amazon-exclusive labels that are new to me, the super-site seemingly has everything, and I’m thrilled to finally join the party. (Better late than never, right?)
APPAREL
wmagazine.com

The Best Gifts for the Men in Your Life

Gift shopping for men has a reputation for being stressful. But it doesn’t have to be that way: If you stick to elevated, useful basics—with the occasional gag in the mix—you’ll always get it right. Whether your dad, brother, boyfriend or roommate is into fashion or not, he’ll appreciate a cozy hand-knit sweater by Toast or a timeless leather card case by Brunello Cucinelli. If he’s a bit more daring, why not go for a pair of Bode shoes with a subtle embellished flair? And if he’s ready to graduate from Old Spice and Febreze, allow us to recommend the new perfumed oils from The Row or a chic Blind Barber candle. If you feel like something a little more fun, or a utilitarian stocking stuffer, we’ve got you covered there too. Whoever’s on your list this year, this edited selection is sure to please.
BEAUTY & FASHION
jillianharris.com

The Top Gifts For The Kiddos in Your Life This Holiday Season!

Next up on the holiday gift guide series are gifts for the kiddos on your list! Typically, every year we share a combined gift guide for both Annie and Leo, but now that they are getting older, and their wishlists are growing we’ve made separate ones for them this year! I don’t know about you, but as the kids are getting older I’m finding they are getting more and more difficult to shop for and not to mention challenging to keep up with the hot new toys of the year. So, I had a little help from Annie and Leo this year and I’m sharing all of their faves below!
RELATIONSHIPS
Mens Journal

2021 Men’s Journal Holiday Gift Guide: Best Gifts for Men

Want to approach the gift-giving season with supreme confidence? Use our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. This comprehensive rundown of the coolest, most drool-worthy gifts of the year is brimming with the best gifts for men, from the winter warrior and home cook, to the music lover and spirits snob. We...
LIFESTYLE
Harper's Bazaar

Miranda Kerr’s Gift Guide Just Went Live on Amazon

Model, tastemaker, beauty mogul—there are at least a dozen good reasons why paying attention to what Miranda Kerr has on her gifting list is a good idea. Her beauty brand, Kora Organics, just landed on Amazon. In honor of the occasion the top model shared her wide-ranging gift list that includes all sorts of things ready to shop right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sandiegouniontribune.com

2021 Holiday Gift Guide: Etsy gifts to fulfill your holiday checklist

If you can’t find a gift on Etsy, the online retail marketplace where makers and creatives sell their wares, then you need to rethink your gifting strategy. Etsy focuses on handmade and vintage items — sort of like an online flea market — making unique gifts accessible to all. Check out our picks for top Etsy gifts this holiday season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy