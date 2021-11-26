ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

J.K. Simmons negotiated to keep J. Jonah Jameson's mustache in Spider-Man: No Way Home makeover

By Ruth Kinane
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.K. Simmons shared a hairy detail or two about his reprised role of Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor said during a recent interview on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that when he was approached to reprise his role from Tobey Maguire's...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer didn’t reveal a few heavily rumored characters, but it did reveal one new one. Or did it? The 2nd trailer from Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man sequel clearly features what looks like Spider-Man in a black and gold suit. But who does that suit...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Fans & Tom Holland Are LOSING It Over Marvel’s Latest Tweet

Today, after weeks of online speculation that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures would be dropping the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer any minute, there is finally confirmation that fans will get their second look at the conclusion of the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy tomorrow, November 16, 2021. Marvel’s Tweet reads:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Final Runtime Reportedly Revealed

A new report suggests that Spider-Man: No Way Home will become the third-longest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. A report from @bigscreenleaks on Twitter claims that Spider-Man: No Way Home's final runtime is 2 hours and 28 minutes. If this report is accurate, then that means the only longer MCU movies are Avengers: Endgame (3 hours and 2 minutes), Eternals (2 hours and 37 minutes), and Avengers: Infinity War (2 hours and 29 minutes). The length being comparable to an Avengers movie makes sense given that Spider-Man: No Way Home's director, Jon Watts, has referred to the third MCU Spider-Man movie as "Spider-Man: Endgame."
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Andrew Garfield’s Hilarious Tease To Spider-Man: No Way Home Question

Written by Edwin Francisco and Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. At this point, Andrew Garfield can only crack jokes when reporters ask him about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Without a doubt, it’s the elephant in the room. In the past month, Andrew Garfield denied or dodged the rumors. Poor...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. K. Simmons
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home's New Trailer Swings Into the Multiverse

The secret is out. Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, swinging into theaters on December 17. "How do you tell someone that you're Spider-Man? Now everybody knows," says Peter Parker (Tom Holland), his identity revealed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons). Unmasked and unable to separate his normal life from his responsibilities as a superhero, Peter asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he's Spider-Man. When the sorcerer casts a dangerous spell that tampers with the stability of spacetime — and the Multiverse — Strange warns: "Be careful what you wish for, Parker."
MOVIES
Complex

Watch the Official Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

After months of speculation, fan theories, and grainy fake set photos, the official trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived, and it was worth the wait. Ahead of the trailer’s release, Marvel dropped a new poster for the film, which features Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Here's When Tickets Go On Sale

The release of the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home also comes with the news of when fans will be able to purchase their tickets. We're almost a month away from the newest Tom Holland-led Spider-Man film arriving in theaters, and as the new trailer revealed, he won't be coming alone. Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) are breaching the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their fates will be determined when the on-sale date of Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets go on sale at the end of November.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Vincent D’Onofrio Confirms He’s Not in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

With the new Spider-Man trailer out yesterday, rumors surrounding the production have been going on for months now. Any character who’s appeared in multiple franchises is up for grabs to appear in the future. But it’s confirmed, per Comicbook.com, that Kingpin will probably not appear in the upcoming film, No Way Home.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jonah#Mustache#Negotiation#Daily Bugle#Spidey#Entertainment Weekly
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jamie Foxx Teases "Chasing Spiders" In Reaction To Trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer is out in the world and Jamie Foxx says he's going to be "Chasing Spiders" in his reaction. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star posted about the latest clip on Instagram. Fans were quick to speculate what that choice of wording was about. (Could it be a hint that the other Web-Slingers from alternate timelines will come to the party?) Before anyone gets too far down the rabbit hole, there is another explanation. Foxx actually wrote a song for himself during the making of Amazing Spider-Man 2. In fact, the song is called "Chasing Spiders." The beloved actor spoke about it during an interview for the previous film with Emma Stone. So, it could all be a coincidence, or it could be anything, now that the doors are all wide-open for all possibilities. Speculation is already rampant, so it's not like he's starting any fires here. But, more fans will continue to raise their eyebrows until they see the movie for themselves next month.
MOVIES
GQMagazine

There's a Bad Guy Overload in the Second Trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

We’re about a month away from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the hype machine is in overdrive, with anticipation for the film is reaching Infinity War/Endgame levels. For the merely Marvel-curious, No Way Home is getting all kinds of buzz because it will feature the return classic cinematic Spider-Man villains from past Spidey iterations: Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) to take on GQ Cover Star Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
MOVIES
stljewishlight.org

The Jewish connections in Marvel’s new “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man went from being a rookie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to currently sitting as one of its longest-standing (and still alive) superheroes, but he’s about to welcome in some unsavory company this holiday season. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” arriving in theaters on Dec. 17, follows the just...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Sony Shocks Fans, Forces Removal of “Leaked” Andrew Garfield Image

For months — and months, and months — Marvel fans have speculated that the conclusion of the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will break the “Spider-Verse” wide open with the return of former “Spider-Men” Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside the trilogy’s star, Tom Holland. Although Holland and...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy