J.K. Simmons negotiated to keep J. Jonah Jameson's mustache in Spider-Man: No Way Home makeover

Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer is out in the world and Jamie Foxx says he's going to be "Chasing Spiders" in his reaction. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star posted about the latest clip on Instagram. Fans were quick to speculate what that choice of wording was about. (Could it be a hint that the other Web-Slingers from alternate timelines will come to the party?) Before anyone gets too far down the rabbit hole, there is another explanation. Foxx actually wrote a song for himself during the making of Amazing Spider-Man 2. In fact, the song is called "Chasing Spiders." The beloved actor spoke about it during an interview for the previous film with Emma Stone. So, it could all be a coincidence, or it could be anything, now that the doors are all wide-open for all possibilities. Speculation is already rampant, so it's not like he's starting any fires here. But, more fans will continue to raise their eyebrows until they see the movie for themselves next month.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO