Moroccan Auteur Hakim Belabbes Recounts Poetic Tales in ‘Collapsed Walls’

What did Stephen Sondheim mean to me? This is an attempt to bring order to the chaos. My first encounter with his work is a re-run of the 1962 film adaptation of West Side Story (1957). I am about 7 or 8. It has an immediate effect on me - the lyrics and book especially. The translation of the familial divide in Romeo and Juliet to a story exploring social disadvantage, racial tensions and violence. It is thrilling, young as I am. At 16, I see a live performance of Into The Woods (1986). I learn theatre can be playful and cerebral...

