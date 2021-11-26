Undying Just Became Harder with Zombie Hordes

CMON and Spin Master Games teased that a Marvel Zombies game might be coming in a pretty insane way, revealing a massive Zombie Galactus figure as a tease. Now they have confirmed they are indeed creating a Marvel Zombies game as part of the ever-popular Zombicide franchise, and the aptly titled Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game will be their 50th Kickstarter. So far we've seen Galactus (who stands at 2 feet tall) and Silver Surfer, who looks like a tiny spec compared to Galactus, and while we don't have a full list of characters that will be available in the game just yet, the new artwork shows off Spider-Man and a zombified Captain America, so odds are they will both be included. You can sign up for notifications on the campaign right here.

