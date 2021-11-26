ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Undying Just Became Harder with Zombie Hordes

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndying is a game that tells the story of a mother and son doing what they can to survive a zombie apocalypse. A new update has been released for the game which introduces new features and new content that's sure to make things exciting or difficult, depending on how you look...

www.player.one

Comments / 0

Related
uploadvr.com

Requisition Is Home Alone With Zombies On PC VR

Another day, another VR zombie game, but Requisition actually has some pretty interesting ideas. Announced this week, Requisition is the latest title from Arcadia, the developer behind psychological VR experience, Hinge. It’s a VR survival game in which players fight off hordes of zombies using tools found in abandoned houses. Check out the trailer below for some examples of how that will work.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Hearthstone’s New Expansion Brings Alliance vs Horde Faction Brawl

Hearthstone’s Upcoming Expansion Finally Pits Alliance Versus Horde. Hearthstone fans were happy to know that the game’s newest expansion is finally going to bring the Alliance vs Horde brawl that devs have been constantly teasing all throughout the year. It will be rolled out on December 7th with the title, Fractured in Alterac Valley, and will be adding another 135 cards to the game—including a Hero card for each class. In addition to bringing more cards, Hearthtone’s new expansion will also be introducing new game mechanics, as well as the conclusion of the story arc for its new mercenary characters.
VIDEO GAMES
entertainium.co

Review: Gynoug has you dispatching hordes of legendary monsters

Following the very enjoyable and totally retro Gleylancer comes another port of a quality Masaya-developed Genesis/Mega Drive shoot ’em up in the form of Gynoug. Ratalaika Games’ is back on the helm bringing the same suite of features as their last release, but this time instead of going with a sci-fi setting, Gynoug‘s style is more of a mythological one as you control a winged hero firing orbs of energy at all sorts of incredible creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to find a Totem of Undying in Minecraft?

Players in Minecraft may try to find many of the rare items in the game while exploring and the worlds. Here is how to find a Totem of Undying in Minecraft easily!. Minecraft is a sand-box game and playerscan explore the vast open world in search of adventures or settles to make structures to showcase their creativity. While exploring the Survival world players may gather items and loot to help them in their endeavours and adventures. Some of these items may be very hard to find because they are very rare and hard to obtain. This might be because of their location and their effects in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hordes#Zombies#Android#Npc
player.one

Hunt: Showdown Update 1.7.0.1 Fixes Invincibility Bug and UI Issues

Hunt: Showdown has received Update 1.7 last week that introduced the highly requested reconnect feature. While the update added tons of new content and improvements, it also introduced an unintended bug which rendered some hunters invincible. That is why the developers deployed Update 1.7.0.1 to fix it. The game is...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Angry Alligator Coming Soon to PlayStation

Are you one of those who want to experience what it means to be living a different life? How about being a swamp animal? If you’re hungry for some adventure, why not become an Angry Alligator?. Released on Nintendo Switch back in October, it’s launching on PlayStation 4 on November...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Embark on New Adventure in Len’s Island Now on Steam Early Access

Everyone is invited to head over to Len’s Island and take on a new adventure. In the game, players can have a relaxing time by building a home and tending to their farms. Those who can’t stay put can explore and learn more about the island. The game is available on Steam Early Access for PC and Mac at $24.99.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Battlefield 2042 Update 2 Brings Gameplay Improvements and Fixes

Battlefield 2042 was released on all major platforms a little less than a week ago. The game is riddled with bugs, issues, and a lack of content. That is one of the reasons why it has received many negative reviews on Steam. The developer released the Day One patch to address some of the issues, but it wasn’t enough.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
player.one

Payday 2: Update 215 Introduces Infamy 3.3 and Starbreeze Account

Payday 2 has received an update recently that introduces new Infamy rewards. Also, those who will link their Steam accounts to their Starbreeze accounts will receive some nice goodies. Infamy 3.3. In Payday 2, the Infamy system marks your progression. You can earn rewards as you rise through the ranks....
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game Revealed

CMON and Spin Master Games teased that a Marvel Zombies game might be coming in a pretty insane way, revealing a massive Zombie Galactus figure as a tease. Now they have confirmed they are indeed creating a Marvel Zombies game as part of the ever-popular Zombicide franchise, and the aptly titled Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game will be their 50th Kickstarter. So far we've seen Galactus (who stands at 2 feet tall) and Silver Surfer, who looks like a tiny spec compared to Galactus, and while we don't have a full list of characters that will be available in the game just yet, the new artwork shows off Spider-Man and a zombified Captain America, so odds are they will both be included. You can sign up for notifications on the campaign right here.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Destiny 2 TWAB: Bungie Invites Players to Celebrate the “Gjallardays”

The recent Destiny 2 weekly blog post is much tamer than last week's. Anyway, Bungie is inviting the community to celebrate the "Gjallardays," which runs from November 23 to December 7. The Gjallardays. It is no surprise that the infamous Gjallarhorn will make its debut in Destiny 2 on December...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Enjoy Neighborhood Stories in The Sims 4 Starting November 30

The Sims 4 is introducing a new feature called Neighborhood Stories. This is a set of gameplay moments that revolve around a single purpose: to bring more life to Neighbor Sims living outside the active household. It's arriving in the game on November 30. Neighbor Sims actually refers to most...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Cyberpunk 2077 Now Has a Positive Rating on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 has somehow redeemed itself from a buggy and messy launch. This is evident by its “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam. Although you can attribute the influx to the current 50% discount, the title has changed for the better since its release. Buggy Start. Cyberpunk 2077 had a very...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Little Bug Released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox

The adventure platformer Little Bug is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It had already been released on PC through Steam a few years back. The game focuses on Nyah, an eight-year-old who studies life science and loves to explore nature. She lives with her mom and baby sister and sometimes stays with her grandma. It’s actually her grandma who feeds Nyah’s imagination, but perhaps her grandma’s stories are not just stories. As she is walking home from school, Nyah is suddenly transported to a dark and hostile world filled with moonlit deserts and bottomless canyons.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition Exclusive to Xbox

Grim Dawn is officially launching on a new platform, December 3. The Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition is going to be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. This version features all previously released DLC and updates, plus access to improved features and new content. The game was released on...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Coming December 16

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is launching digitally worldwide this December 16. It’s going to be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will be officially released in different languages, including English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean,...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Sanrio Characters Return to Puzzle & Dragons in Latest Collab

There’s been a lot of collaborations happening in Puzzle & Dragons, and it seems that Hello Kitty and friends don’t want to be left out. They’re returning to the game in the newest Sanrio Characters collaboration. The event is already live and runs until December 12. The highlight of this...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy