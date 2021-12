Masses of people have already jumped the New World ship, but the game’s first major update might be enough to pull some players back in. Launched today, this is more than a couple of new quests and bug fixes–players can expect new weapons, PvP options, enemies, and overall improvements in just about every category. Is it enough to take care of every issue that has popped up since launch? Probably not, but it’s a massive step in the right direction. A new weapon type is here, called The Void Gauntlet, and is meant to up magic damage while adding plenty of helpful support options.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO