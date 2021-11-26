ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New COVID variant raises fears of next delta, or worse

MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is, scientists say, the most worrying COVID-19 variant since delta and perhaps ever. Here is what we know—and what we don't—about the strain thought to have originated in Southern Africa. How worrying?. "This one is worrying and I've not said that since delta," British virologist Ravi Gupta said...

medicalxpress.com

George Gibbs
4d ago

The latest variant is an excuse for the next wave of deaths in the vaccinated that doesn't implicate the government, drug companies or Fauci.

