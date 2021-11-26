Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Lights A Fire Under Azula

Kim’s Convenience alum Lee will play Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general and the wise and nurturing mentor to his hot-headed nephew, Prince Zuko. Lost vet Leung will star as Commander Zhao, a scheming and ambitious Fire Nation military officer who’s eager to leverage an unexpected encounter with a desperate Prince Zuko to advance his personal goals. And Nightwatch's Siu has joined the show as Gyatso, a kind and caring Air Nomad monk who is the guardian, father figure and best friend to Aang. Netflix also announced that production on Avatar: The Last Airbender will begin today in Vancouver and the show will be shot using “a new, custom-built facility using some of the same cutting-edge technology that was used for Netflix’s The Midnight Sky and 1899, and Disney’s The Mandalorian.'”
