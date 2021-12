Hunt (calf) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Ravens, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports. This will mark Hunt's first game appearance since Week 6, and in his return from IR he's likely to handle third-down and complementary work behind top back Nick Chubb, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. It's an arrangement that yielded enough touches for Hunt to maintain fantasy relevance prior to his calf injury, though Rapoport suggests that the Browns figure to ease Hunt back into the mix with "not too big of a workload" Sunday, which could allow D'Ernest Johnson to mix in as well versus Baltimore.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO