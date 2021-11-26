ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Josh Primo: Recalled to San Antonio

 4 days ago

Primo was recalled to the Spurs on Friday, Dan Weiss of...

FanSided

San Antonio Spurs: 3 Most dramatic changes from last season

It's still not clear how the season is going to pan out for the 2022 San Antonio Spurs. Still, one thing has become clear: this team is very different from last year's. Gone are the days of relying on one star-level player to make things happen, sometimes resulting in a bogged down offense and predictable plays. The new Spurs are pushing the pace, forcing turnovers, and focusing on growth as a team as they try to figure out how to close games.
NBA
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich hilariously points out keys to success

As San Antonio Spurs fans know, head coach Gregg Popovich has jokes. He showed some of his humor prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, November 18. Popovich, who is closing in on Don Nelson's all-time record for most wins by an NBA coach, revealed his key to success when asked about his accomplished career.
NBA
SportsGrid

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Game Preview: Clippers Look to Stay Hot in November

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/16. San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers NBA Game Information. San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds. Moneyline (Open): San Antonio Spurs (210) vs. LA Clippers (-278)
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves-San Antonio game preview: Murray leads a rare struggling Spurs team

Spurs update: Point guard Dejounte Murray leads the no-name Spurs (4-10) with 18.9 points and 8.1 assists per game. His backup, Apple Valley's Tre Jones, averages 2.9 points and 1.1 assists in 7.4 minutes per game. ... C Jakob Poeltl is questionable as he returns from COVID-19 protocols. ... Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, 72, is 1,314-663 in his 26th season and is 21 victories from Don Nelson's record for coaching victories.
NBA
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Spurs will face Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns on Monday

Earlier this month, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul notched the 10,336th assist of his career, passing Suns icon Steve Nash for third place on the league’s all-time list. Paul now trails only John Stockton and Jason Kidd in career assists, and his arrival in Phoenix last season proved to...
NBA
expressnews.com

San Antonio Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl returns after clearing COVID protocols

MINNEAPOLIS — On a cold morning, with gray skies and snow flurries having replaced the sunshine and mild temperatures they enjoyed in Los Angeles during the bulk of their three-game trip, the Spurs got some welcome news. Shortly after completing their shootaround at the Target Center, the Spurs announced that...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

How can the San Antonio Spurs get back on track after another rough patch?

After showing some signs of life with a pair of victories over the bottom-dwelling Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings, the Silver and Black are now in the middle of a four-game losing streak that has dragged them to 13th place in the Western Conference standings. The losses are piling up, and their schedule only gets tougher from here.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

There was a lot of talk in the aftermath of the 2021 NBA Finals about the long-term prospects of this group of Phoenix Suns. Much like the Milwaukee Bucks in the East, Phoenix’s run to the championship round in last year’s playoffs was largely chalked up to injuries on other teams. Questions were raised as well about the future of 37 year old point guard Chris Paul, who was set to become a free agent after the season. Much of Phoenix’s newfound maturity last year had been credited to Paul, who had been traded to Phoenix the previous offseason after spending a year with a similarly young team in Oklahoma City and taking that team to the NBA Bubble playoffs. After finally making his first trip to the Finals, would the 11x All Star help Phoenix run it back? Would it even matter?
NBA
FanSided

Suns Game Tonight vs San Antonio Spurs Odds, Lineups, Prediction

Another day, another victory. The Phoenix Suns keep on rocking with this formula, now the winners of 12 straight contests. Looking to keep this blazing streak alive, they now head to the lone star state, sitting down for a date with the San Antonio Spurs. Last year, Phoenix went 2-1...
NBA
FanSided

5 NBA legends you forgot played for the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are a legendary team with legendary stars, but there are a few players who had a short stint with San Antonio that was forgettable. The San Antonio Spurs might be considered the team of Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich after the incredible success the two shared with the franchise for years, but the franchise actually goes back to the 60s, with teams that were impressive from the start. They had legends like George Gervin and Cliff Hagan, who helped them put together some decent records before the championship-winning ways of the most previous era.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

San Antonio vs. Phoenix, Final Score: Spurs fall short of a comeback over the Suns, 111-115

The Spurs traded blows with the reigning Western Conference champions as they gave Phoenix a run for their money down the stretch but came up just short, falling 111-115. Despite a furious last-second comeback bid, San Antonio extended their losing streak to five games. Meanwhile, the scorching Suns notched their 13th victory in a row.
NBA

