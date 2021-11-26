ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Emmanuel Sanders: Small part of big victory

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Sanders caught all three of his targets for 28 yards in Thursday's 31-6 win over New...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Emmanuel Sanders' impact on Deebo, 49ers still being felt

SANTA CLARA — Emmanuel Sanders hasn’t played a snap for the 49ers in over 650 days but his influence still is evident with the team’s top players - most notably Deebo Samuel. In 2019, Samuel not only was learning coach Kyle Shanahan’s playbook but adjusting to his first season in...
NFL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders holds sports equipment drive for WNY schools

Three Western New York schools in need will soon have some much needed sports equipment. It’s all thanks to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and Victory Sports on Transit Road. The program is based off a charity drive Sanders started when he played for the Denver Broncos, but had...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Fantasy#New Orleans#American Football
profootballnetwork.com

Emmanuel Sanders Start/Sit Week 12: It’s hard to trust the 34-year-old on Thanksgiving

Can fantasy football managers trust Emmanuel Sanders in the Buffalo Bills’ Week 12 Thanksgiving game against the New Orleans Saints? When considering whether to start or sit a player with such a high ceiling and low floor, we need to examine several factors. Here’s my analysis and recommendation. Emmanuel Sanders’...
NFL
WGRZ TV

Bills' Emmanuel Sanders embracing the Buffalo community, giving back

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Emmanuel Sanders is known throughout the NFL as a passionate, hardworking, and talented veteran wide receiver. Now with only a year in Buffalo, Sanders is making a huge statement, not just on the field but in the Western New York community. "We have Hawaiian bread, potatoes,...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Cowher Has Cool Message For Mike Tomlin

With last night’s victory over the Chicago Bears, Mike Tomlin moved past Bill Cowher into second place on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time coaching wins list. Tomlin now has 150 career victories, becoming the 20th head coach in NFL history to reach that plateau. Only Don Shula, George Halas and Curly Lambeau reached 150 wins faster than Tomlin, who did it in 232 games.
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
FanBuzz

Jimmy Garoppolo Hitting On Erin Andrews Never Gets Old

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL during the 2019 season, and an 8-0 start was nothing to laugh at. One of the biggest reasons for that perfect record was the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and, needless to say, his confidence was at an all-time high.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Injury Update For Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will have to do their best to hold off the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of Sunday’s between the two NFC elites without one of their best wide receivers on the field. The Packers announced early in the third quarter of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy