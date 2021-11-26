City of Dallas hopes to help the homeless get out of the cold

With temperatures dropping into the 30s last night, the City of Dallas hopes to work more closely with businesses and non-profits to help the homeless get out of the cold.

The Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions says 700 homeless people die from hypothermia across the U.S. each year. The office is urging businesses and non-profits to sign up for permits to act as temporary shelters.

Dallas could open temporary shelters if temperatures drop below 36 degrees or freezing rain or snow is in the forecast. The shelters cannot be downtown, except for city-owned facilities like the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, and any location would have to provide each person 40 square feet of space.

