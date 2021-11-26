ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Woman Being Treated for Gunshot Wound, Investigation Underway in Augusta Friday

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YtnW_0d7SawsC00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta, Friday.

Authorities responded to an address on Spring House Lane in reference to the incident at around 11:15 a.m.

The female victim who was shot earlier was located and transported to Doctor’s Hospital ER with non-life-threatening injuries.

Georgia man wanted for rape, burglary in Augusta now in custody

As of 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, investigators were still on the scene. They “are in the early stages of the investigation,” according to a news release.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Deadly shooting investigation underway in McDuffie County

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – One man is dead after being shot in McDuffie County. It happened Monday night just before 11:00 p.m. on the 1200 block of Dallas Drive in Thomson. Following the shooting, Brinson was taken to Doctors hospital where he died shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday night. His body will be taken […]
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Georgia man wanted for rape, burglary in Augusta now in custody

UPDATE: The man who Richmond County investigators were searching for in reference to a burglary and rape that took place on the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road on Saturday, November 27 is now in police custody. No further information has been released. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Manhunt underway in Edgefield County

UPDATE: Edgefield County manhunt continues for third day EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A manhunt is underway in Edgefield County. The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching the US 25 South and Sweetwater Road area for Trevonta Langford. He’s being searched for due to several outstanding felony warrants. Lanford is described as a black […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Man wanted in connection with aggravated assault in Augusta apprehended

The man who the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for in connection with an aggravated assault has been located. Authorities say 35-year-old Genero Godinez was apprehended in Oklahoma. No further details were released. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man. Investigators are looking for 35-year-old Genero […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

After string of mall shootings, experts speak out about safety while shopping

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Following recent mall shootings in the United States, some experts are speaking out about the importance of being prepared if you were ever find yourself in that situation here in the Upstate. One of those recent mall shootings happened in Durham, North Carolina. Three people were shot and three had other injuries […]
DURHAM, NC
WJBF

Man stabbed with kitchen knife on Thanksgiving Day; suspect facing charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A man is facing charges following a stabbing at a trailer park on Thanksgiving Day in Augusta. Authorities say the incident happened at 1 a.m. Thursday, November 25 in the 2500 block of Deans Bridge Road. Twenty-seven-year-old Charlie Edward Brown, Junior is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Shooting#Weather#Doctor S Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

2 found dead in Screven County pond

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway after a vehicle was found in a pond with two people inside. Authorities say on November 23 at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Screven County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle at an address on Whitehill Road in Screven County. When they arrived, two […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Marine charged in death of one-month-old child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville Marine has been arrested and charged in the death of his one-month-old child. Police responded to a medical call at 107 Armstrong Drive on Nov. 15 at 1:21 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders from Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services as well as Onslow County EMS performed life-saving […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WJBF

WJBF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy