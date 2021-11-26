ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Coroner identifies pilot killed in plane crash near Grove City

By Chelsea Simeon, Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Empgw_0d7Saf7500

PINE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County’s coroner has identified the pilot killed during a plane crash near Grove City on Wednesday.

The victim is Richard Briggs, 65, of Cuyahoga Falls, according to Coroner John Libonati.

Briggs was the operator of a single-engine Cessna 210 aircraft that went down in a wooded area near Tri-County Industries in Pine Township.

2 charged after police report ‘filthy’ conditions at Warren home

A passenger, whose identity hasn’t been released, was taken by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown. That passenger suffered severe burns, according to investigators at the scene Friday.

According to the coroner, preliminary information suggests that the plane was experiencing significant mechanical problems prior to the crash and that efforts were made to land safely prior to the accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration will make a definitive ruling on the cause of the crash. The FAA began investigating the crash site on Friday morning.

Civil Air Patrol Squadrons from Mercer, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver and Clarion were there to assist the investigation. An air safety investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board was also on the scene.

Investigator Lawrence Aaron McCarter said that the investigation will be tough. He said it is very hazardous where the plane landed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Accidents
Grove City, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Mercer County, PA
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Grove City, PA
Accidents
City
Grove City, OH
Pine Township, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Crime & Safety
Mercer County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, PA
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
City
Grove City, PA
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Pine Township, PA
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Pine Township, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
WKBN

WKBN

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy