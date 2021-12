DC Comics fans who found themselves wanting to revisit their favorite superhero films over the holiday earned an unexpected surprise when attempting to watch Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on HBO Max, as a disclaimer in the front of the film confirmed that it was edited for content. The R-rated film had its language and violence toned down to a degree that might not have been immediately apparent, though one scene featuring Rosie Perez's Detective Montoya sees a phrase on her shirt being clearly edited, confirming the censoring of the outing. The version of the film being made available on HBO Max appears to be the TV edit of the picture that touts a TV-14 rating.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO