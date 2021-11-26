Cambridge busway speed limit reduced where woman died

Two police officers have been sacked after taking photos of sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry at the London park where they were murdered and calling them “dead birds” on social media. PC Jamie Lewis and former officer Deniz Jaffer were found guilty of gross misconduct at a tribunal on Wednesday, with their actions described as “hurtful, dishonest and unprofessional”. Lewis will be dismissed from the Metropolitan Police with immediate effect. Jaffer had already resigned from the force before the tribunal but would have been dismissed without notice if he were still a serving officer.Both men admitted last month to...

