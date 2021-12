Crude prices got hit with a one-two punch from Moderna CEO’s concern over the current MRNA vaccines effectiveness with Omicron and after the Fed sent the dollar higher and brought forward rate hike expectations. Energy traders will be stuck in wait-and-see mode over the next couple of weeks until a clearer picture emerges over how bad lockdowns and travel restrictions get with this new COVID variant. The short-term crude demand outlook is a giant question mark and that has many traders turning bearish with crude prices. All eyes will be on OPEC+ for the rest of the week. OPEC+ will likely pause production increases in response to the globally coordinated strategic petroleum releases and as the crude demand outlook took a big hit from the latest COVID jitters.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 HOURS AGO