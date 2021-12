Defenseman tied for New York lead in average ice time, has two assists this season. Ryan Pulock is out 4-6 weeks for the New York Islanders because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman was injured in the second period of a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday after blocking a shot from forward Mathieu Joseph and appeared to limp off the ice. He played 2:28 in the third period and did not play in a 6-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO