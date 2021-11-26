Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 26th

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ed6QD_0d7SYkWS00

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.41, compared with 22.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NJbs_0d7SYkWS00

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG : This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpGYQ_0d7SYkWS00

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7f8L_0d7SYkWS00

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Old Republic International Corporation ORI : This provider of insurance underwriting and related services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Old Republic International Corporation Price and Consensus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHr4r_0d7SYkWS00

Old Republic International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Old Republic International Corporation Quote

Old Republic International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.91, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Old Republic International Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gS5W_0d7SYkWS00

Old Republic International Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Old Republic International Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Entrepreneur

First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know

First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Might be a Great Pick

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Analog Devices, Inc. ADI. This is because this security in the Semiconductor – Analog and Mixed space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

