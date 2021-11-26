7 New Year's Eve Business Ideas You Can Start This Week: Entrepreneur Special

Christmas is one of the favorite times of Mexicans. According to a survey by the research firm, De la Riva Group, among 800 people across the country, nine out of 10 celebrated Christmas last year. That means it was the most important celebration in Mexico, surpassing Mother's Day (79%) and Father's Day (57%).

Another important fact is that Christmas is the time of year when it is spent the most. People over 18 years of age disbursed, on average, 3,253 pesos; equivalent to triple the figure reached on Mother's Day (which was $ 873). However, according to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), 40% of Mexicans spend their entire Christmas bonus on Christmas purchases (often on impulse).

Therefore, the opportunity to start a business that satisfies the appetite for Christmas shopping, as well as offers an alternative of responsible and planned consumption, opens up. In addition, all this through the Internet.

We leave you 10 business ideas that you can undertake this season (and during the January slope) to start 2021 with capital and a lot of drive .

Click on the number or photo to find out the details of this idea and choose the option that best suits your tastes!

Nine out of 10 Mexicans celebrated Christmas last year. Don't miss out on this market!

It is estimated that in the country there are more than 4.5 million dogs living in Mexican homes.

People over 18 years old spend 2,865 pesos on average to decorate their home at Christmas.

The objective of this type of business is to provide a ready-made dinner service specially prepared for this event.

Dare to make or distribute all the elements that make up the birth and earn money during this season.

Dare to undertake with the second installment of our special of December business ideas. You are on time!

Do you want to start a seasonal business that requires a minimum investment? This is the option.