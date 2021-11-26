ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

7 New Year's Eve Business Ideas You Can Start This Week: Entrepreneur Special

By Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fO8Gw_0d7SYjdj00

Christmas is one of the favorite times of Mexicans. According to a survey by the research firm, De la Riva Group, among 800 people across the country, nine out of 10 celebrated Christmas last year. That means it was the most important celebration in Mexico, surpassing Mother's Day (79%) and Father's Day (57%).

Another important fact is that Christmas is the time of year when it is spent the most. People over 18 years of age disbursed, on average, 3,253 pesos; equivalent to triple the figure reached on Mother's Day (which was $ 873). However, according to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), 40% of Mexicans spend their entire Christmas bonus on Christmas purchases (often on impulse).

Therefore, the opportunity to start a business that satisfies the appetite for Christmas shopping, as well as offers an alternative of responsible and planned consumption, opens up. In addition, all this through the Internet.

We leave you 10 business ideas that you can undertake this season (and during the January slope) to start 2021 with capital and a lot of drive .

Click on the number or photo to find out the details of this idea and choose the option that best suits your tastes!

1. An online Christmas outlet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CsNr_0d7SYjdj00

Image: Depositphotos.com

Nine out of 10 Mexicans celebrated Christmas last year. Don't miss out on this market!

2. New year's eve dinners for pets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umEyE_0d7SYjdj00

Image: Depositphotos.com

It is estimated that in the country there are more than 4.5 million dogs living in Mexican homes.

3. Part-time decoration rental business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRimu_0d7SYjdj00

Image: Depositphotos.com

People over 18 years old spend 2,865 pesos on average to decorate their home at Christmas.

4. Christmas dinner preparation service

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2LNR_0d7SYjdj00

Image: Depositphotos.com

The objective of this type of business is to provide a ready-made dinner service specially prepared for this event.

5. Elaboration of Christmas Nativity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blHAh_0d7SYjdj00

Image: Depositphotos.com

Dare to make or distribute all the elements that make up the birth and earn money during this season.

6. Grow and sell Poinsettias

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWxZI_0d7SYjdj00

Credit: Depositphotos.com

Dare to undertake with the second installment of our special of December business ideas. You are on time!

7. Gift wrapping service in December

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLSCX_0d7SYjdj00

Image: Depositphotos.com

Do you want to start a seasonal business that requires a minimum investment? This is the option.

Comments / 0

Related
wfla.com

Best New Year’s Eve dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The new year is right around the corner, and what better way to say farewell to 2021 than with a sparkly new dress? New Year’s Eve is a time for glam and glitter, it’s the last party of the year, and there’s no reason to stifle your fashion fantasies.
APPAREL
collegefashion.net

17 Beautiful Red Nail Ideas You Can Rock Year-Round

This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post will show you the best red nail ideas to try this year. Doing your nails is always so much fun! There are so...
SKIN CARE
KTEN.com

New Year’s Eve Three Ways To Celebrate

Originally Posted On: https://www.partycity.com/pi-new-years-eve-three-ways-to-celebrate. What a year it’s been! 2021 brought back some normalcy into our lives which calls for some thoughtful reflection and most certainly some celebration. Say goodbye to 2021 and keep the positive momentum going by ringing in 2022 with your type of party. Whether that’s a night of glitz and glam, a family-friendly “Noon Year’s Eve” party during the day, or a simple and relaxing cozy night in, Party City has just what you need to set the scene. We offer celebration solutions that support budget-conscious individuals looking to save during an often-expensive holiday—that way, you can go all out in the comfort of your own home. Whatever type of way you want to welcome 2022, Party City has you covered. Hereare some great New Year’s Eve party ideas to get your creative juices flowing and the celebration going.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Decoration#Mexico#Christmas Dinner#Pets#Mexicans#De La Riva Group
Time Out Global

Here’s where you can see New Year’s Eve fireworks in L.A.

Ring in the New Year with a bang using this list of places to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in Los Angeles. Los Angeles may not have a Times Square ball drop equivalent when it comes to New Year’s Eve events, but it does have fireworks—lots and lots of ’em. No matter where you live, you’re sure to hear and maybe see them in your neighborhood well into the wee hours of the next morning. But outside of the barrage of illicit pyro, there actually are a few official shows that you can watch come December 31. If you’re in search of something more susbtantial than your neighbor’s Roman candles, here are few places to see some seriously impressive New Year’s Eve fireworks in L.A., including one right by the beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

New Year’s Eve Traditions Around the World

In America, on New Year’s Eve, many people are looking to make healthy, wealthy and wise choices for a new way of life as they usher in the new year. Families and friends gather to share a meal. Many stay up late to ring in the New Year with a kiss, a toast and a song. For many Americans, New Year’s Eve is a major social holiday where thousands travel to take part in the festivities and ball drop at Times Square in New York City.
CELEBRATIONS
KRON4

Best New Year’s Eve dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The new year is right around the corner, and what better way to say farewell to 2021 than with a sparkly new dress? New Year’s Eve is a time for glam and glitter, it’s the last party of the year, and there’s no reason to stifle your fashion fantasies.
APPAREL
wtnzfox43.com

New Year’s Eve Three Ways To Celebrate

Originally Posted On: https://www.partycity.com/pi-new-years-eve-three-ways-to-celebrate. What a year it’s been! 2021 brought back some normalcy into our lives which calls for some thoughtful reflection and most certainly some celebration. Say goodbye to 2021 and keep the positive momentum going by ringing in 2022 with your type of party. Whether that’s a night of glitz and glam, a family-friendly “Noon Year’s Eve” party during the day, or a simple and relaxing cozy night in, Party City has just what you need to set the scene. We offer celebration solutions that support budget-conscious individuals looking to save during an often-expensive holiday—that way, you can go all out in the comfort of your own home. Whatever type of way you want to welcome 2022, Party City has you covered. Hereare some great New Year’s Eve party ideas to get your creative juices flowing and the celebration going.
CELEBRATIONS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy