Bitcoin falls 9.2% as coronavirus destabilizes the market

By Entrepreneur en Español
 4 days ago

Bitcoin fell 9% in the last day lowering its value to $ 53,978, this has been the most significant drop since the beginning of October this year. Earlier this month it had hit its highest value in its 12-year history, proving that it has been a very volatile ride and that its value can change at any time. Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency that has suffered a drop, ether also fell 13% and its value was now around $ 3,991.

This time, the main reason for the drop in value is because scientists detected a new variant of COVID-19, B.1.1.529, which is spreading very quickly and may have resistance to the immunity provided by vaccines. This news prompted many investors to make the decision to divest their high-risk assets.

However, there are other factors that contribute to this decline, according to Bloomberg. Some of them are the new requirements that have been requested for the declaration of taxes in the United States and all the restrictions that China has implemented with its market. It is not the first time that the government decisions of the Asian country directly affect the value of cryptocurrencies, in May they announced that they were going to prohibit payments in bitcoin and its mining, causing a fall of around 15 percent.

Despite the instability that cryptocurrencies have had, the bulls and many investors continue to bet on the success of these digital currencies.

