Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union approved a proposal to suspend air travel from southern Africa.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since September and the Nasdaq composite also had its worst drop in two months.

Travel and energy stocks are among the biggest losers, with Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian Cruises all off over 10%.

The New York Stock Exchange closed early at 1 p.m. because of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The World Health Organization classified the new COVID-19 variant as a highly transmissible virus of concern and named it omicron. The panel said early evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection.

Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $313,806 In 11 Months

The S&P 500 took a breather in November, but it was still possible to pile even bigger gains to your already impressive pile this year. Huge November gains in leading stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped make up for the S&P 500's 0.8% fall in the month.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

How the Dow tumbled 650 points and ended more than halfway to correction Tuesday as omicron, Powell rattle Wall Street

U.S. stock benchmarks rang up another solid session of losses, sparked by growing concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session off 1.9% to about 34,484, bringing the blue-chip index about 5.3% below its Nov. 8 closing record and dragging the index nearer a correction, defined by chart technicians as a 10% drop from a recent peak. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.9% to 4,567 nearly 3% below its Nov. 18 record peak and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.6% to 15,537. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index appeared to narrowly avoid a correction, which would stand at around 2,198 for the small-capitalization index. Equities were already feeling pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Losses deepened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that it would be appropriate for policy makers to consider winding down monthly asset purchases more quickly than planned.
STOCKS
WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The sell-off accelerated after Fed Chair […]
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's omicron-inspired plunge puts blue-chip index perilously close to sinking below 200-day moving average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading near session lows on Tuesday afternoon, a move that puts the blue-chip index in position to eventually mark the first close below its 200-day moving average since July of 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 650 points, or 1.8%, at 34,488, with the 200-day moving average standing at 34,349.12, according to FactSet data. The Dow hasn't closed beneath the measure that market technicians use as a gauge of an asset's long-term trend line since July 13, 2020. The decline, which also was sinking the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
STOCKS
