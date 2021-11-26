Bellringer returns at a time of increased need

Several factors appeared to have created a common theme affecting food banks and service providers across Kitsap as the 2021 holidays approach.

The end of extended federal benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic, increases in rents across income levels, expiring moratoriums on utility payments and now rising prices — primarily seen at the gas pump — have materialized at the doorstep of Kitsap's food banks, according to several agencies.

"You can tell it's a crunch," said Kim Faulkner, executive director of the Bremerton Foodline, where the location in West Bremerton this fall is seeing a return of clients who haven't used Foodline's services in several years, often citing the combination of rising costs that target families or seniors who were already on the margin.

"It's not a good recipe," Faulkner said.

It's a similar story of increased need in North Kitsap, where Fishline executive director Lori Maxim said 77 clients arrived at the Viking Way location seeking assistance on a single day earlier this week, compared with an average of around 25 during the summer months.

"It's been that way all of October and November," Maxim said, predicting 2022 will be a "tsunami" of demand at Fishline because of the wave of costs hitting households. "I anticipate this is what we'll see moving forward."

Once again this Thanksgiving season the Kitsap Sun has kicked off our Bellringer drive, a fundraiser that predates the founding of this newspaper but one that's become a tradition for our staff and our readers. The fundraiser will run through the end of the year, when the money raised from readers will be given to nine local food banks and service providers to help replenish the shelves in wake of the holiday rush and help each agency start 2022 on the right foot.

The first donation arrived even before our announced opening for the drive, with an annual early gift of $500 from the Bremerton Central Lions Club that seems to always kick things off. That's been followed already by generous individuals who got their holiday giving started in the days before Thanksgiving. We're grateful for that start and eagerly anticipate hearing from more families, social groups and organizations who support the Bellringer year after year.

A year ago, Sun readers collectively raised more than $107,000 through the Bellringer, which was distributed to the Bremerton Foodline, Central Kitsap Food Bank, South Kitsap Helpline, North Kitsap FIshline, Kingston Sharenet, North Mason Food Bank, Bainbridge Island Helpline, Salvation Army and St. Vincent DePaul in Bremerton. The 2021 goal is to again cross the $100,000 threshold, and we hope readers and community members will join in that effort.

There's a reason, in addition to a track record of raising six figures overall, to believe that such a goal is possible again.

About a week before Thanksgiving, Maxim said, NK Fishline's anticipated delivery of about 300 turkeys didn't materialize. The annual distribution of holiday dinners was threatened, until a pair of volunteers set out to scour the county's supermarkets and individuals began dropping off donations after hearing about the need. After four days there was enough to fulfill meals for more than 300 families.

"This community just burst through the doors," she said.

Generosity is something Kitsap has always shown up with around the holidays, the Bellringer being just one of many examples. The Sun is thankful to the many of you who participate.

Donations may be made to the Bellringer by following the link at www.kitsapsun.com/bellringer or by mailing a check to the Kitsap Sun Bellringer, sent to the Kitsap Community Foundation, P.O. Box 3670, Silverdale, WA 98383. The Kitsap Community Foundation is a partner in the fundraiser by acting as the fiscal agent for the money raised and ensuring all donations are tax-deductible.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Bellringer returns at a time of increased need