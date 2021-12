Even though we only saw the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro make their official debut just a month ago at this point, it feels like we’ve been with these phones for quite some time. With the mountain of early leaks and Google’s official unveiling of both the Pixel phones and their Tensor SoC in August, it is tempting to think we’ve had the Pixel 6 around for months at this point. While that isn’t really the truth, that doesn’t seem to stop the leak train from moving on already to the heir apparent to the current Google phones: the Pixel 6a.

