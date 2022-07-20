On or Off? See Where Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s Relationship Stands After More Than a Year

Long-distance lovers! Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started dating in January 2021, but are they still together today?

Despite being caught showing some PDA and Olivia being filmed fangirling at Harry's Love on Tour concerts, the unlikely couple have remained relatively mum about their relationship. As far as the public eye can tell, it appears as though the "Watermelon Sugar" singer and the Don't Worry Darling director, who shares children Otis and Daisy with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis , are still going strong.

How Do Harry Style and Olivia Wilde Make Their Relationship Work?

Olivia "is giving this relationship all she can because she truly wants to make it work," a source previously told In Touch . "However, it is not easy. Olivia and Harry are both working on projects, and Harry has a million things going on. He just wrapped his North American tour and will start on his European tour shortly, so he will be in Europe rehearsing and working on music."

According to a second In Touch insider, "there's no need to worry" about the status of Olivia and Harry's romance. "They can’t be together 24/7, but they’re still going strong. It’s just that they’ve both been busy, and she doesn’t like to drag the kids around unnecessarily," the source assured. "Harry completely understands."

Olivia "puts her kids first and Harry respects that," the insider added. "They love their alone time of course, but Harry really enjoys being with Otis and Daisy. Harry and Olivia have something special, and they know it.”

How Do Harry Style and Olivia Wilde Balance Their Romance With Their Busy Schedules?

When the lovebirds do spend time together, they like to keep things low-key.

“I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” the former member of One Direction explained to Dazed in an interview published on November 15. He provided no further comment about his relationship or the House actress.

How Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Meet?

The pair first met on the set of Don't Worry Darling , a psychological thriller directed by Olivia and starring Harry and Florence Pugh .

In January 2021, fans were surprised when photographs of the pair holding hands at Harry's manager Jeffrey Azoff 's wedding were released. The British singer served as the officiant at the nuptials.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Why Did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Break Up?

The romance began after the actress split from Jason. The Booksmart director and the Ted Lasso actor ended their relationship after nearly a decade together.

“They’ve been separated for months now and there really is no drama. They’re handling this like adults,” the insider told the outlet in January 2021. “It’s all about coparenting their kids, Daisy and Otis. That’s the priority for them.”

A source told Us that the “Sign of the Times” singer was not the reason for Olivia and Jason’s uncoupling.

However, an insider told In Touch that Olivia thinks Jason doesn’t approve of her relationship with Harry.

“Olivia is pretty much convinced that Jason has an issue with her dating Harry and is being deliberately tricky because of it, that he still bears a grudge because she moved on with Harry so quickly after they split and is happy,” the insider explained in May, shortly after she was served with custody papers while on stage at CinemaCon on April 26.

While the couple have tried to keep their relationship under wraps, they were spotted packing on the PDA in Italy in July 2021.

“He makes her really happy. It’s like he’s brought out this giddy side of her,” the source said . “The thing that works for them is that they don’t hide their relationship from the public. They don’t care who’s around watching them pack on the PDA.”

In May 2022, Harry made a rare comment about Olivia while being interviewed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show . While discussing Don’t Worry Darling , Harry recalled his “wonderful experience getting directed by Olivia.”

He added, “Acting is kind of uncomfortable at times; you have to trust a lot. … Being able to trust your director is a gift, that was very helpful. It meant for a really nice experience working on that movie.”

Does Harry Styles Get Along With Olivia Wilde’s Kids?

It also appears that Oliva and Jason's children are also big fans of the pop star — and Harry's mom is a fan of Olivia.

In November 2021, Olivia and her children attended Harry's San Diego concert , where fans filmed the actress dancing with her children. At one point, the Dunkirk actor's mom, Anne Twist , took Otis by the hand and bounced along with him as Harry sang "What Makes You Beautiful."

“Anne says Olivia and Harry are the perfect match because she keeps him grounded,” a source told Life & Style . “She can’t wait for Harry and Olivia to have a baby and keeps saying, ‘I hope it happens soon!’ No one would be shocked if does because Harry for sure has baby fever.”