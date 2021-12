ARLINGTON, Va. — There may be many things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving season, but for two young siblings in Arlington, Va., simply being alive is one of them. On their first Thanksgiving Day since being transferred to the U.S., 8-year-old Mina and her 13-year-old brother Faisal get to celebrate by spending time with loved ones, eating turkey and visiting the mall.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO