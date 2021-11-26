Christmas tree ceremonies scheduled in Rockwall County

It will be looking a bit more like Christmas next week in cities across Rockwall County.

• Christmas starts in Rockwall on Saturday, Dec. 4 with the 52nd Annual Rockwall Kiwanis Christmas Parade, beginning at 9 a.m. at the new Rockwall County Courthouse, 1111 E. Yellowjacket Lane. The Hometown Christmas celebration follows at 10 a.m. in Historic Downtown Rockwall and the 38th Annual Rockwall Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 6 p.m. at Rockwall City Hall - 385 S. Goliad Street.

• The Christmas in Heath Hometown Tradition is scheduled starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 in Towne Center Park. The Christmas Tree lighting begins the event, which will feature the Rockwall Heath High School Jazz Band and performances by the Amy Parks, Pullen and Linda Lyon Honor choirs; cocoa, donuts and homemade cookies from the National Charity League and Lakeside League Boy Team Charity; food trucks, miniature train rides, children’s activities; as well as photos and candy canes with Santa Claus.

• The Fate Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Parkway. Activities also scheduled include The Polar Express, sponsored by Trak-Time; Reindeer Games - sponsored by Animal Hospital of Fate and Fate Pharmacy; hot cocoa and cookies ; crafts - sponsored by Redeemer Church; the Yule Log with s’mores - sponsored by Highview Learning Center and Atmos Energy, pictures with Santa; Santa's Candy Canes - sponsored by Spidermen Services; Story Time with Mrs. Claus - sponsored by Rockwall County Library; choir performances; and 1,600 free meals provided by In-N-Out Burger. The Fate City Hall is also a Rockwall County Helping Hands Toy Drive drop-off location and during the event, local girl scouts will be collecting non-perishable foods to benefit the Helping Hands Pantry.

• The lighting of the official Royse City Christmas Tree is scheduled on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 30. The free event, hosted by Royse City Main Street, is scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cookston Court, 111 East Main Street. Entertainment will be provided by the Baley Middle School and Royse City High School choirs.