The 2022 World Cup is soon upon us! Around a year from now, the newly-built stadiums in Qatar will be home to the best football in the world. While this competition specifically has been a subject of controversy, all of the teams still want to be there to represent their nations. After the first round of qualifiers in Europe ended, there was a draw for the second, playoff round, which will give us three more European teams in the World Cup.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO