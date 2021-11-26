ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Seth Meyers Reveals His Wife Welcomed a Baby Daughter 10 Weeks Ago

By Ree Hines
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday night’s episode of “Late Night,” the host revealed that he and his wife recently welcomed a new addition to the family — a baby girl!. Meyers, who invited his family to the set of his show in honor of Thanksgiving, surprised viewers with the happy news....

www.nbcsandiego.com

