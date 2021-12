One of the greatest defenders to ever step on a football field, Michael Strahan will have his New York Giants number retired by the team. Michael Strahan wore the number 92 for the New York Giants and now — no one else will ever wear his number. Strahan was drafted by the New York Giants in the 1992 NFL draft and he would go on to be one of the most dominant defensive linemen of all time. Michael Strahan seemed unblockable at times as he raced around much bigger offensive linemen on his way to the quarterback. He holds numerous NFL records, including most sacks in a single season. Strahan played all 15 of his professional seasons with just one team — a rarity in today’s game. He finished his New York Giants career with 142 sacks — a very impressive number. He was inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO