Beaten-Down Tech ETFs to Buy This Holiday Season

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe technology sector has suffered losses over the past week following the renomination of Jerome Powell as Fed Chair for the second term. The prospect of a rates hike next year is weighing on the high-growth names. This is especially true as Powell is expected to raise interest rates...

The Motley Fool

Got $10,000? 3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

General Electric's breakup plans look set to release value for shareholders. Stanley Black & Decker's long-term growth plans are being overly discounted by the market. PPG Industries will bounce back as cost pressures ease and key end markets improve. Buying a stock for the long term implies a high degree...
US News and World Report

10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2021

Here's a look at how U.S. News' best stocks to buy for 2021 have performed this year. Best stocks to buy for 2021: The wrap-up. At the end of each year, U.S. News selects 10 of the best stocks to buy for the year ahead. Typically, these selections perform well – the goal is always to outperform the S&P 500 over the calendar year. To that end, the 2021 picks have failed to live up to expectations, with an equally weighted portfolio of the 10 returning 8.5% to the S&P's 23.9% year-to-date return through Nov. 29. Although replicating these picks still would've been profitable, two stocks in particular helped sour the whole portfolio. That said, lessons from those missteps – which included a misplaced trust in foreign governments and a gamble on a small-cap name – will be incorporated into U.S. News' next round of annual picks for 2022, and four of the 10 picks added 37% or more in less than a year. Caveats aside, here's a recap of the 10 best stocks to buy for 2021 selections.
The Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy as a Hedge Against Inflation

Dividend stocks can be powerful tools against inflationary pressures. Icahn Enterprises and Takeda Pharmaceutical both sport annualized dividend yields that should outpace inflation next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
Zacks.com

Gold ETFs to Gain on Omicron & Inflation?

GLD - Free Report) was up 17.6% in 2019 and 24.4% in 2020. So far this year, the bullion ETF has lost 6.3% against 25.2% gains in the S&P 500. While the start of the year hasn’t been great, the end could leave the yellow metal in the green as the demand for safe-haven assets has increased due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Let’s delve a little deeper.
Zacks.com

Biothreat ETF (VIRS) Hits New 52-Week High

VIRS - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of VIRS are up approximately 30.9% from their 52-week low of $26.97/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
Zacks.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

WBA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.08, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%. Coming into today, shares of the largest...
Seekingalpha.com

Time To Buy The Uranium ETF

The Uranium ETF is up 110% this year but more gains are to come. The North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM) has quickly emerged as the go to ETF for investors looking to gain exposure to the uranium sector. URNM is an index of companies that are involved in...
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in Bitcoin ETFs Now?

COIN - Free Report) , and on platforms such as PayPal (. SQ - Free Report) . Many still prefer an ETF, so they don’t have to worry about custody issues. They can hold these ETFs in traditional investment accounts where they hold stocks and bonds. The first US-listed bitcoin...
Zacks.com

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Atlas (ATCO)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
etftrends.com

Tech and Munis Comprise Invesco ETF Inflows

A shortened trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday didn’t stop investors from heading into technology and municipal bonds, as noted in Invesco’s fund flows the past week. Exchange traded fund (ETF) investors headed into big tech ahead of the news that a COVID-19 variant, dubbed “Omicron,” was racking South...
MarketWatch

Dow's omicron-inspired plunge puts blue-chip index perilously close to sinking below 200-day moving average

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading near session lows on Tuesday afternoon, a move that puts the blue-chip index in position to eventually mark the first close below its 200-day moving average since July of 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 650 points, or 1.8%, at 34,488, with the 200-day moving average standing at 34,349.12, according to FactSet data. The Dow hasn't closed beneath the measure that market technicians use as a gauge of an asset's long-term trend line since July 13, 2020. The decline, which also was sinking the...
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Viatris Stock?

Viatris will work on reducing its debt load and increasing its profitability over the next few years. Some elements of this stock's pitch to investors still need to be proven by good financial performance. The company is so new that investors haven't had much time to collect dividends yet. You’re...
WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The sell-off accelerated after Fed Chair […]
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
