A grandma ordered a dancing and singing toy cactus for her grandkids. It sang in English, Spanish, and Polish. She understood the Polish song since she speaks it, and suddenly realized that the innocent kid’s toy was swearing and talking about using cocaine. The song it was singing is by Polish rapper Cypis, who didn’t know it was used for the dancing cactus either. The grandma complained and the rapper is planning on taking legal action. Walmart has pulled the “educational toy” form it’s website. Guess the children will have to wait a few more years until they find out about that naughty stuff.

