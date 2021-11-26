ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

5 ETFs to Benefit From a Likely Record Cyber Week Sales

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as shoppers are readying to grab the Black Friday deals, retailers have started preparing for Cyber Monday — the next big shopping event. In fact, Cyber Monday has grabbed maximum consumer attention in the recent past as "the preferred day for deals." The National Retail Federation said about...

Zacks.com

Gold ETFs to Gain on Omicron & Inflation?

GLD - Free Report) was up 17.6% in 2019 and 24.4% in 2020. So far this year, the bullion ETF has lost 6.3% against 25.2% gains in the S&P 500. While the start of the year hasn’t been great, the end could leave the yellow metal in the green as the demand for safe-haven assets has increased due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Let’s delve a little deeper.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

ETFs to Suffer as US Consumer Sentiment Slips to 10-Year-Low Mark

U.S. consumers are clearly worried about rising prices, as reflected by the surging inflation levels. The latest consumer sentiment readings for November look very disappointing as the metric has slipped to the lowest level in a decade compared to the previous month. The University of Michigan’s final consumer sentiment declined to 67.4 during November from 71.7 in October. However, the reading still compared favorably with the preliminary estimate of 66.8 in early November.
STOCKS
NBC News

The best Cyber Monday 2021 deals still happening and other Cyber Week sales

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Cyber Monday isn't over yet: It's morphed into...
SHOPPING
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Need to Bet on Big Tech ETFs Right Now

XLK - Free Report) has advanced 88.3% past year against the 50% return offered by the S&P 500. But the tech rally had slackened lately due to rising rate worries emanating from the gradual reopening of the economy. In fact, the ETF XLK has advanced just 4.2% in the past month in comparison to the S&P 500’s 3.3% rally.
STOCKS
Woman's World

Apple AirPods Pro Are On Sale For Cyber Week!

If you’ve been eying Apple AirPods but didn’t want to pay top dollar, it’s your lucky day! Cyber Week 2021 savings are here, and you can score a major deal on those popular earbuds if you act fast. Add them to your shopping cart before they sell out!. Cyber Week...
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

2021 Cyber Monday, Black Friday sales dip from last year

Shoppers spent less during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year than they did last year — but that doesn’t mean they’re skipping holiday gifts. Instead, Christmas appears to have come early for retailers as buyers raced to get their online shopping done ahead of the traditional holiday rush — heeding warnings about supplies running out if they waited too long to check items off their gift lists.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Apple stock sticks out as it jumps into record territory while the Dow and the rest of its components drop

Shares of Apple Inc. stuck out like a sore thumb Tuesday, as they rallied 2.0% toward a record close in afternoon trading, to be the only one of 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components to be gaining ground. Meanwhile, the Dow tumbled 635 points, or 1.8%, and was now 5.3% below its Nov. 8 record close of 36,432.22. Apple's stock has run up 9.1% in November, the biggest monthly gain since it rallied 9.9% in June, and compared with the Dow's monthly decline of 3.7%. Apple's stock is the best Dow performer this month, and one of just five Dow stocks that have gained ground in November, with Home Depot Inc.'s stock second best with an 8.5% monthly gain. Meanwhile, Merck & Co. Inc.'s stock was the Dow's worst monthly performer with a 15.5% tumble.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Top Picks on Hot Housing Market Sales Data

Pending home sales rebounded in October after a decline in the prior month. Accelerating rents and the expected rise in mortgage rates have been aiding the U.S. housing industry to create pent-up demand. The results even outpaced analysts’ expectations by 6.8%. The Pending Home Sales Index — a forward-looking indicator...
REAL ESTATE
Sourcing Journal

Earlier Spending, Out-of-Stocks Curb Cyber Monday Sales

Cyber Monday ain’t what it used to be. The earlier-than-usual spending this holiday season has taken its toll on the biggest online shopping day of the year. According to Adobe, Cyber Monday generated $10.7 billion in e-commerce revenue for U.S. retailers, down 1.4 percent from last year’s $10.8 billion total—a dip of approximately $100 million. Salesforce had a more positive calculation, with Cyber Monday sales coming in at 3 percent growth to $11.3 billion compared to 2020. The results came in after Black Friday already showed tepid sales. Adobe said the day’s sales dipped nearly $100 million from $9 billion to $8.9 billion,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 1.79% to $330.59 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Microsoft Corp. closed $19.08 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
KREX

Cyber Monday caps holiday shopping weekend as virus lingers

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are spending freely and going back to store shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans were making many of their purchases exclusively via the internet. Shopper traffic roared back on Black Friday, but it was still below pre-pandemic levels, in part because […]
SHOPPING
mobilesyrup.com

Walmart’s Cyber Week sale ends on December 1

Walmart’s ‘Cyber week’ deals are live now, with a slew of discounts on laptops, TVs, headphones and more. RCA 4K UHD Quantom Dot Smart TV: $528 (regularly $588) ASUS Chromebook C423 14.0-inch Laptop Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 C423NA-WB01-CB: $249.98 (regularly $399) ASUS 15.6-inch Full IPS VivoBook, AMD Ryzen 5-5500U, M515...
SHOPPING
The Independent

John Lewis’s Cyber Monday 2021 sale has landed: Shop the final deals from Dyson, Apple, Benefit and more

Cyber Monday is here and you surely know the score by now. Marking the end of the epic Black Friday bargains there are still some discounts to shop from hundreds of retailers.John Lewis & Partners is one of the biggest contenders in the Cyber Monday sales. As a high street favourite, it’s got everything from women’s clothing and kid’s toys to furniture and bedding, and the retailer is also home to some of our favourite tech brands, such as Apple and Dyson.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowWe urge readers to keep an eye out for discounts...
SHOPPING
CBS News

The best deals from Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Black Friday 2021 is official over. And Cyber Monday 2021 has officially begun. Of course, Amazon and other major retailers have been offering holiday deals all season long -- Amazon, in particular, kicked off its holiday sale back in late October. But that doesn't mean all the best deals have come and gone. Just the opposite, in fact: Some of the best deals of the season are available at Amazon right now.
SHOPPING
Zacks.com

Will Cyber Monday Rescue Holiday Shopping from Omicron Fears?

Market indexes are buying back somewhat following Friday’s scare on news that a new, highly contagious variant of Covid-19 has been discovered. That variant, now labeled Omicron (the 15th letter in the Greek alphabet, suggesting there have been over a dozen mutations of the coronavirus since it was first discovered two years ago), helped take market indexes down -2% to -3% on Black Friday, with Bitcoin tumbling to their lowest levels since September.
SHOPPING

