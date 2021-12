Typically, in Call of Duty: Vanguard, submachine guns are quick to fire, take numerous bullets to earn an elimination, and aren’t the best from medium-range. Although an SMG, the game’s Owen Gun carries none of these traits. The biggest mistake one can make is it to replicate the gun to be something like its counterparts. In actuality, the greatest chance it has of succeeding masterfully is by constructing it to be more of an assault rifle — vicious from any range and packed with plenty of ammo.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO