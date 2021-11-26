ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

UPDATE: Man arrested after hours-long standoff Thursday in East Long Beach home, police say

By Jeremiah Dobruck
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

UPDATE | A 43-year-old Long Beach man was taken into custody for felony assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly tried to hit another man with his vehicle and then barricaded himself in an East Long Beach residence, police said.

Joseph Meneghini was arrested after Long Beach Police Department negotiators were unsuccessful in coaxing him out of the home on the 3100 block of Claremore Avenue in the El Dorado Park Estates neighborhood around 2 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Police said that their preliminary investigation found that Meneghini got into a verbal altercation with another man before battering the man and attempting to assault the man with his vehicle. After hearing calls for help inside the home officers were able to enter the home and remove a woman from the home, according to police.

The LBPD deployed its SWAT team and a negotiator to the home where they worked for “several hours”, according to police.

Meneghini was taken into custody after officers sent a K9 into the home. In addition to the felony assault, Meneghini was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor vandalism, resisting arrest, evading police and reckless driving, police said. His bail was set at $50,000.

PREVIOUSLY: Police rescue woman from home, negotiate with man inside, LBPD says

11/26/2021 AT 4:59 p.m. | Police evacuated homes and called in SWAT officers in a neighborhood near El Dorado Park on Thanksgiving after a man barricaded himself inside, according to authorities.

Police said the situation was still fluid Thursday evening, but it began around 2 p.m. when they got a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3100 block of Claremore Avenue, which is near where Spring Street crosses the 605 Freeway.

When officers arrived, a man barricaded himself inside a home in the neighborhood, LBPD spokesman Richard Mejia said.

“Responding officers later heard calls of help coming from inside the residence, subsequently resulting in the officers entering the residence and retrieving a female adult subject,” Mejia said.

Mejia said police surrounded the home, called out SWAT officers, evacuated nearby residences or told people to shelter in place, and began negotiating with the man.

Police were still at the scene as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

The post UPDATE: Man arrested after hours-long standoff Thursday in East Long Beach home, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .

