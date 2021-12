The Notre Dame football team did not announce who will replace Brian Kelly, but one thing is for sure, alumni, players, and recruits have their choice. On Monday night, the news broke that head coach Brian Kelly would be leaving South Bend in a hurry, taking the job with the LSU Tigers, and not coaching the team in any potential bowl, or playoff game. That news sent shockwaves throughout the Twitter world, and when all was said and done, the rumor was true, and Kelly would be leaving for the Bayou.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO