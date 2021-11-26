ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Thanksgiving at the Cannery

By Alison Bryce alison@brenhambanner.com
Brenham Banner-Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the help of multiple volunteers, many local residents were...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River 9-year-old dies unexpectedly on Thanksgiving

Tragedy struck on Thanksgiving as a Fall River 9-year-old passed away. According to family and a staff member at the school, Destiny Gibson, a 3rd grader at Doran School, suffered an Asthma attack Thursday. Destiny’s mother called 911 and performed CPR on her until EMS arrived. Destiny passed out and...
FALL RIVER, MA
Brenham Banner-Press

How to Support Adoption this Holiday Season

(Family Features) In the United States, more than 120,000 children in the foster care system are waiting to be adopted. With no permanent family to call their own, the gift of secure, safe and loving forever homes is the goal for these children. While fostering or adopting a child can...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Brenham Banner-Press

First responders holding toy drive

Local first responders are teaming up with Toys for Tots of Washington County to help provide children in the area with toys this holiday season. According to Amanda Stolz and Christi Yackel with Toys for Tots, the charitable donations in 2020 helped 618 children receive gifts for Christmas.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities couple plan to give away around $100M, concentrating on disadvantaged youth

John and Denise Graves have enjoyed the fruit of 28 years of labor since they sold their business in 2014 for more than $150 million. The Excelsior couple also own a place in California and part of a nearby winery. But the Graveses, unassuming and grateful, have spent much of their time coming up with a plan to give most of their money away through a family foundation that bears their name.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Volunteers#Cannery#Faith Mission#The Cannery Kitchen
CBS Boston

Salem Family Of Four Tests Positive For COVID; Father And Daughter Are In ICU

SALEM (CBS) — Salem teenager Kylie DeCelle has tested positive for COVID, and she is worried for the rest of family. Her dad, Mike, and sister, Mikayla, are intubated at Mass General Hospital. “I’m really worried for my dad and my sister, but I’m also really worried for my mom right now and I really miss her,” Kylie said. “There’s not really much that we can do for them right now, and I feel really bad.” Kylie’s mom, Erica, is at MGH too, but not as a patient. She is holding her younger daughter’s hand. The mother did get her COVID vaccine,...
SALEM, MA
TIME

They Say Suffering Will Make You Stronger—But It's Not That Simple

Is suffering good for us? Does it make us better people, kinder and more resilient; does it give meaning to our lives?. It would be nice if it did, particularly since so many of us have been suffering these days. Around three-quarters of a million Americans have died of Covid, and those who loved them often didn’t get to say goodbye or hold a proper funeral. Millions have lost their jobs or their businesses, millions have had their life projects put on hold or derailed. There have been those trapped together who hate each other and others who essentially lived in solitary confinement. Even the luckiest experienced boredom, anxiety, and dread.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Brenham Banner-Press

Beat the Holiday Stress With Cheese-Pleasing Recipes and Fun

(StatePoint) It’s become an annual tradition that as soon as we bid adieu to chrysanthemums, the cornucopias and the turkey dinner, the frantic countdown to Christmas begins. From the countless holiday soirees and batches of bulk baking, to battling the crowds in a futile attempt to secure the most sought-after toy, or remembering to move the elf each night, ‘tis the season to be exhausted.
RECIPES
Brenham Banner-Press

Better-for-You Family Favorites for a Healthier Routine

(Family Features) Taking time to nurture your health and well-being starts with building healthier habits. As the seasons change, challenge yourself to make small yet consistent choices that help you and your family through transitions at school, the office or wherever your days take you. To help you establish (or...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Brenham Banner-Press

Homemade Holiday Delights That Are Guaranteed to Butter Anyone Up

(StatePoint) As we find ourselves surrounded by an abundance of this year’s “must-have” items, our shopping lists are often dictated by retail experts all claiming to offer the ultimate gift-giving guide. But there’s no need to spend a fortune or face the aggravation of competing with crowds for sold-out products. Sometimes, the most rich and memorable gifts can be created in the kitchen.
RETAIL
Brenham Banner-Press

Helen Mirren makes appeal for Just Eat's charity drive to feed homeless

Dame Helen Mirren has appealed for donations for the hungry and vulnerable at Christmas. The ‘Red’ star has urged people to donate to Britain's online food order and delivery service Just Eat's Christmas campaign, a collaboration with the charities Social Bite and Foodcycle. In a video, the 76-year-old Hollywood legend...
HOMELESS
Brenham Banner-Press

Brenham Heritage Museum receives pair of donations

The Brenham Heritage Museum received two large donations this past week, continuing momentum for their capital campaign in support of the renovation of their historic post office building and all new exhibits. Once completed, the building will be filled with compelling, state-of-the-art exhibits about the history and culture of Washington County.
BRENHAM, TX
Itemlive.com

She wants her kids to stay kids

Watching one’s young children grow up is never easy. Watching them grow up in times of strife can sometimes feel like too much to take. A local mother wanted to The post She wants her kids to stay kids appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Times West Virginian

Ready for Thanksgiving

Students in Morgan Hostutler’s kindergarten class at Jayenne Elementary School in Fairmont are eager to celebrate Thanksgiving Day after having recently read the picture book biography “Balloons Over Broadway” by author Melissa Sweet. The book tells the story of illustrator and puppeteer Tony Sarg who, along with fellow puppeteer Bill Baird, first used helium to create the larger than life puppets America has grown to love for decades in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Hostutler sent each student home with a balloon that they decorated. On Nov. 19, Hostutler said, “We had our own Thanksgiving parade today.”
FAIRMONT, WV
pinebluffspost.com

The First Thanksgiving

It was cold, bitterly cold, on December 18, 1620 when the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts to form their first colony in the New World. Since they had no shelter on land, they had to live on the ship for the next few months and ferried back and forth to the shore as they worked hard to build homes for their new colony. In March they began to move ashore permanently as shelter became available. But, the months aboard ship were devasting. One hundred settlers started the journey, but nearly half died before they were able to move ashore. Shortly after they moved into their new homes ashore the Pilgrims met an Indian named Squanto, a member of the Pawtuxet tribe. Squanto became a great friend to the settlers and even joined the colony. Squanto became the mediator and interpreter between the settlers and the native Indians, including the Pokanoket tribe, led by Chief Massosoit and the Wampanoag tribe.
FESTIVAL
The Sanford Herald

Thanksgiving for Thousands

SILER CITY — Cheers went up as teams raced to pack the boxes Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Mountaire Farms processing plant. The cheers by the teams marked goals as they packed meals for the annual Thanksgiving for Thousands. Employees and other volunteers packed 5,000 boxes with each box providing food for four people. The boxes will be distributed by nearly 80 organizations in Chatham and Lee counties. The boxes are expected to serve an estimated 20,000 people in need.
SILER CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy