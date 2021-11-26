Thanksgiving at the Cannery

It was cold, bitterly cold, on December 18, 1620 when the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts to form their first colony in the New World. Since they had no shelter on land, they had to live on the ship for the next few months and ferried back and forth to the shore as they worked hard to build homes for their new colony. In March they began to move ashore permanently as shelter became available. But, the months aboard ship were devasting. One hundred settlers started the journey, but nearly half died before they were able to move ashore. Shortly after they moved into their new homes ashore the Pilgrims met an Indian named Squanto, a member of the Pawtuxet tribe. Squanto became a great friend to the settlers and even joined the colony. Squanto became the mediator and interpreter between the settlers and the native Indians, including the Pokanoket tribe, led by Chief Massosoit and the Wampanoag tribe.

