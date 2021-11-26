ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Assigned to minor-league affiliate

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Rondbjerg was assigned to AHL Henderson on Friday. It...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Golden Knights

BLUES The St. Louis Blues scored a power-play goal but lost the special teams battle with the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at American Airlines Center. Dallas' Roope Hintz scored two shorthanded goals in the game, becoming the first player in Stars history to score two shorthanded goals in a single game since the team relocated to Dallas in the 1993-94 season.
NHL
canescountry.com

Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (11-2-0, 22 pts) at Vegas Golden Knights (9-6-0, 18 pts) Gather ‘round, children, and I shall share with you the stories of days of yore. In ye olden times, before “an abundance of caution” became a required part of the vernacular, the Carolina Hurricanes would occasionally play hockey games in places that required long flights to their destination. Every once in a while, they would even play a game in the Pacific time zone, requiring their fans to stay up late and inviting all sorts of mayhem and tomfoolery in the comment section.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Pacioretty could return for Golden Knights

Domi expected back for Blue Jackets; Zibanejad in COVID-19 protocol for Rangers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Vegas Golden Knights. Max Pacioretty could return to the lineup for the Golden Knights against the Columbus Blue Jackets on...
NHL
#Oilers#Golden Knights#Ahl Henderson
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Trio is Building Hall of Fame Resumes

Just as every new Hall of Fame class brings seals another chapter in NHL history with new talent, it also updates and tweaks the unofficial template for Hall-worthiness. For as tiring as the “if X is a Hall of Famer, then Y should be too” argument can get, stats and achievements play a major albeit flawed role in determining the induction standards.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Blues come back to beat Golden Knights

Justin Faulk scored one goal and set up another as the St. Louis Blues rallied past the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 Monday night. Brandon Saad, Ryan O'Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Blues, who erased an early 2-0 deficit to win for just the second time in their last seven games.
NHL
letsgobruins.net

Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Brad Marchand suspended three games for slew foot

The Department of Player Safety has issued a three-game suspension to Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand for slew-footing Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson last night. As the accompanying video explains:. It is important to note that there are many occasions during the course of a game where players use either...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Starting Tuesday

Lehner will protect the home goal Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Lehner has won his last four games, allowing nine goals in that span. He'll face a tough test Tuesday, as the Hurricanes lead the Metropolitan Division and are 11-2-0 on the year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Adds helper in loss

Stone produced an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes. Stone set up a Shea Theodore goal in the second period. The 29-year-old Stone has a helper in each of the last two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The winger has produced five assists in four contests, and his four shots Tuesday were his first attempts to get on goal this year. The Manitoba native will continue to see significant work in all situations.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Paul Cotter: Promoted to NHL roster

Cotter was recalled by the Golden Knights on Tuesday. At this point it isn't clear if Cotter will be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Carolina. The 22-year-old forward has picked up one goal through two games with Vegas this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Notches assist in loss

Coghlan managed an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes. Coghlan helped out on a Brett Howden goal in the second period. Through 14 contests, Coghlan has four points, two of which have come with the man advantage. The 23-year-old blueliner has added 20 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-6 rating in a bottom-pairing role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Shea Theodore: Crashes into boards

Theodore (undisclosed) left Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes after falling into the end boards, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Theodore lost an edge and crashed into the boards. He didn't need help off the ice, but he didn't return to the contest either. Head coach Pete DeBoer had no update on the defenseman's status after the game. Theodore scored a goal on four shots prior to his exit. He now has 11 points and 44 shots on net through 16 appearances. With the Golden Knights already missing a handful of players, including defenseman Alec Martinez (face), they'll have to hope Theodore's injury is a minor one.
NHL
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Golden Knights

The Edmonton Oilers complete a three-game swing versus the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Hockey Night in Canada. You can watch the game on Citytv, Sportsnet West, Ontario & Pacific or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets,...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Who Will Be The Last Original Golden Knight for the Vegas Golden Knights?

The Vegas Golden Knights inaugural 2017-18 roster will be one that will never be forgotten. Not only was it the first-ever NHL roster for the city of Las Vegas, but the team surpassed all expectations and made it to the Stanley Cup Finals. Since then the team has undergone some...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Brett Howden: Finds twine in loss

Howden scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes. Howden got the Golden Knights on the board at 2:53 of the second period. The 23-year-old has picked up two of his three points this season in the last three games. Howden has added just seven shots on net, 15 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 14 contests as a bottom-six option, so he's unlikely to score enough to draw fantasy interest.
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Officially activated

Whitecloud (lower body) has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to play Thursday versus the Red Wings, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Whitecloud will likely play in a bottom-four role, though he could take on more minutes to cover for the absence of Shea Theodore (undisclosed). The 24-year-old Whitecloud produced one assist, 10 hits and 12 blocked shots in four games before his stint on IR.
HOCKEY
news3lv.com

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault added to COVID protocol

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault has been added to the NHL's COVID protocol list, the team announced Tuesday. That means Marchessault will be unavailable for Tuesday night's game against Carolina. He joins William Carrier, who was added to the list on Monday. Marchessault notably was...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Another Golden Knights forward enters COVID protocol

Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, and the team canceled media availability after its optional skate at City National Arena. Amadio is the third player to enter COVID protocol this week, joining William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault. The Knights are scheduled to face...
NHL

