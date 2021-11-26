Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Assigned to minor-league affiliate

Theodore (undisclosed) left Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes after falling into the end boards, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Theodore lost an edge and crashed into the boards. He didn't need help off the ice, but he didn't return to the contest either. Head coach Pete DeBoer had no update on the defenseman's status after the game. Theodore scored a goal on four shots prior to his exit. He now has 11 points and 44 shots on net through 16 appearances. With the Golden Knights already missing a handful of players, including defenseman Alec Martinez (face), they'll have to hope Theodore's injury is a minor one.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO