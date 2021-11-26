Golden Knights' Jonas Rondbjerg: Assigned to minor-league affiliate

Carolina Hurricanes (11-2-0, 22 pts) at Vegas Golden Knights (9-6-0, 18 pts) Gather ‘round, children, and I shall share with you the stories of days of yore. In ye olden times, before “an abundance of caution” became a required part of the vernacular, the Carolina Hurricanes would occasionally play hockey games in places that required long flights to their destination. Every once in a while, they would even play a game in the Pacific time zone, requiring their fans to stay up late and inviting all sorts of mayhem and tomfoolery in the comment section.
Comments / 0