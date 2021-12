PITTSBURGH – The chant erupted inside PPG Paints Arena when Dustin Tokarski made his first of many bail-out saves Tuesday night, “Let’s Go Pens!”. Over and over, the announced crowd of 16,366 repeated those three words that have spelled doom for so many opponents during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ run of success with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The roar grew louder in the third period, drowning out coaches’ instructions on the Buffalo Sabres’ bench.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO