ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Senior at US Naval Academy Named Rhodes Scholar Recipient

Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UxcM_0d7STaET00
USNA

Midshipman 1st Class Sarah Skinner, 21, of Atlanta, was recently selected as the Naval Academy’s 54th Rhodes Scholar. Over 820 applicants were endorsed by 247 schools for one of the 32 scholarships awarded this year.


Skinner, a senior at the academy, is an honors political science major, with a Chinese minor, at the U.S. Naval Academy. Her honors research is aimed at evaluating the overall effectiveness of middle power nations and middle power institutions in mitigating hegemonic competition and conflict between the U.S. and China. This past summer, she studied Taiwanese virtually through National Taiwan University.


Skinner is the 21st Company commander, the Navy Women’s Rugby team captain, and a member of the Golden Key National Honor Society. She has previously served as both the 21st Company drill sergeant and honor sergeant.


Skinner is a 2018 graduate of Marist School in Brookhaven, Georgia, and she plans to pursue a Master of Philosophy in international relations at Oxford University. After completing the Rhodes Scholarship program, Skinner will continue her naval service in the surface warfare community.


Rhodes Scholarships provide up to three years of study at the University of Oxford in England. Rhodes Scholars are chosen based on high academic achievement, integrity of character, a spirit of unselfishness, respect for others, potential for leadership and physical vigor. The value of the Rhodes Scholarship varies depending on the academic field, the degree pursued, and the college chosen at Oxford. The Rhodes Trust pays all college and university fees, and transportation to and from England.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

First accuser testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

It was an emotional day at the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. An accuser testified that Jeffrey Epstein abused her when she was 14. Epstein's longtime pilot testified that he flew powerful men, including Prince Andrew and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, on Epstein's private plane. Mola Lenghi reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, GA
Atlanta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
NBC News

Iran-U.S. nuclear talks have resumed. But what’s it going to take to make a deal?

With the resumption of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks Monday, the U.S. should reconsider its approach if it wants negotiations to succeed. “Carrots and sticks” is an old metaphor that suggests that the right mix of punishment and rewards can force countries to change their behavior. But since 2018, when Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. has been stuck on punishment. The past three years should tell us that we can’t force Iran to press ahead in nuclear negotiations with coercion alone.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Naval Academy#Usna Midshipman 1st#The Naval Academy#Chinese#The U S Naval Academy#Taiwanese#21st Company#The Navy Women S Rugby#Marist School#Oxford University#The University Of Oxford#The Rhodes Scholarship#The Rhodes Trust
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s next for Trump’s privilege fight?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The losing side is likely to head straight to the Supreme Court, whatever decision the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reaches on whether Congress should receive former President Donald Trump’s call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
29K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy