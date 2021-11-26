ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Amazon faces climate activists and employee protests on Black Friday

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YP5LB_0d7STLBg00


I f Amazon packages arrive slowly this week, it may be due to one of several protests against the company on Black Friday.

Amazon is coming under immense pressure from climate activists and union employees on one of the busiest days of the year. The effort is being advanced by Make Amazon Pay , a coalition of 70 organizations pushing for the Big Tech company to improve working conditions and wages, for which Amazon has been regularly criticized.

"The coalition demands Amazon pays its workers fairly and respects their right to join unions, pays its fair share of taxes, and commits to real environmental sustainability," the Make Amazon Pay coalition said in a statement.

AMAZON AND APPLE SLAPPED WITH $225 MILLION IN ITALIAN ANTITRUST FINES

Make Amazon Pay has organized protests in 20 countries, including France, the United Kingdom, India, Italy, France, and the Netherlands.

Climate activists from "Extinction Rebellion" targeted 13 Amazon fulfillment centers in the U.K., along with protests in Germany and the Netherlands. The activists locked themselves together at some sites and used bamboo structures to disrupt the distribution network. The protesters blocked the warehouse entrance while holding banners that read "infinite growth, finite planet." Extinction Rebellion's actions are separate from Make Amazon Pay but appear to have similar goals.

An Amazon spokesperson told the Washington Examiner that it takes its responsibilities "very seriously."

That includes "our commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040 — 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement — providing excellent pay and benefits in a safe and modern work environment, and supporting the tens of thousands of British small businesses who sell on our store."

The spokesperson continued, "We know there is always more to do, and we'll continue to invent and invest on behalf of our employees, customers, small businesses, and communities in the U.K. We're proud to have invested £32bn in the U.K. since 2010, creating 10,000 new permanent jobs across the country this year alone, and generating a total U.K. tax contribution of £1.55bn in 2020."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Amazon employees in the United States have made several attempts to unionize , with mixed effects. Amazon warehouse employees have also been seriously injured more frequently than other warehouse workers.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Climate activism has gone digital and disruptive, and it's finally facing up to racism within the movement

To understand the agreement states reached at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow earlier this month, it’s important to explore how climate activism has grown and changed since the Paris Agreement in 2015. Climate activists have played a pivotal role. They have kept the pressure on governments to implement their Paris pledges and to increase their ambition in the coming years. Two new and powerful climate groups — Fridays for Future and Extinction Rebellion — have been particularly important. Our research suggests they have championed new models and tactics of activism, and also grappled with racism in their own ranks....
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Black Friday#Protest Riot#The Big Tech#Apple#The Washington Examiner#The Paris Agreement#British
Wired UK

Europe Went Bananas for Gorillas. Then Its Workers Rose Up

The CEO and cofounder of grocery app Gorillas looked nervous as he shifted on the spot. It was June 28 and Kağan Sümer was facing a crowd of riders protesting about missing salaries and injuries they claimed were caused by hauling heavy bags of booze around Berlin. Sümer tried to find common ground with protesters, but was met with a pantomime groan when he pointed to a bike tattooed on his arm to prove he was “a rider at heart.” When he tried to say he supported the protest—“I like that you’re fighting for your rights”—a voice from the crowd shot back: “You have to give people their rights, they shouldn’t have to fight for them.”
ECONOMY
New York Post

The comic cries of climate apocalypse — 50 years of spurious scaremongering

The recent UN climate summit in Glasgow was predictably branded our “last chance” to tackle the “climate catastrophe” and “save humanity.” Like many others, US climate envoy John Kerry warned us that we have only nine years left to avert most of “catastrophic” global warming. But almost every climate summit...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate change 2021: There's no turning back now

Across a quarter century of UN climate conferences tasked with saving humanity from itself, one was deemed a chaotic failure (Copenhagen/2009), another a stunning success (Paris/2015), and the rest landed somewhere in between. This year's COP26 inspired all these reactions at once. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, leading a 100,000-strong march through the streets of Glasgow, dismissed the two-week meet as a "greenwashing festival". But dedicated experts in the negotiating arena hailed solid -- even historic -- advances in beating back the existential threat of global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

US authorities order new vote in Amazon union bid

US labor authorities on Monday ordered a new vote on whether Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama can form a union, saying the online retail giant had violated rules during the ballot. Organizers vying to form the first union at the e-commerce colossus in the United States had appealed after employees voted overwhelmingly in April against the effort. No new date was set and Amazon declined to say in an email to AFP whether it plans to appeal the order from a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) official overseeing the matter. "Today's decision confirms what we were saying all along -- that Amazon's intimidation and interference prevented workers from having a fair say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
LABOR ISSUES
WSVN-TV

Amazon faces Black Friday strikes by workers across Europe

(CNN) — Amazon is facing strikes by warehouse workers and delivery drivers across Europe as its busiest weekend of the year begins. Labor unions in Germany, Italy and France are calling for the company to pay its workers fairly and respect their right to join unions. The strikes have been called to coincide with Amazon’s annual Black Friday event, which kicks off a four-day shopping bonanza that culminates in Cyber Monday.
LABOR ISSUES
Business Insider

Climate activists say they blockaded 15 Amazon sites in 3 countries on Black Friday, using huge bamboo structures to prevent access for trucks

Extinction Rebellion blockaded 15 Amazon facilities in Europe on Friday, the activist group said. The group said Amazon's "environmentally destructive business practices" were behind the protest. Extinction Rebellion said it plans to keep protesting for at least 48 hours. Climate change activism group Extinction Rebellion said it blockaded 15 Amazon...
PROTESTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Is the Worst Polluter in the World

The world’s largest nations are desperately trying to minimize the behaviors that have massive negative effects on the climate and cause global warming. Many of those behaviors contribute to CO2 emissions, and when measured per capita, Qatar is the worst polluter in the world. Most recently at the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Channel boat push-backs are unlawful and will endanger lives, government told

Government plans to push migrant boats back to France while effectively “criminalising the act of seeking asylum” are unlawful and will put lives at risk, a parliamentary report has found.The Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) said pushbacks authorised by Priti Patel would “create a situation where state actors were actively placing individuals in situations that would increase the risk” of drowning.“Under the current conditions, we cannot see how a policy of pushbacks can be implemented without risking lives, contrary to the UK’s obligations under the right to life and international maritime law,” said the report.“Concerns about irregular migration cannot...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Monday evening UK news briefing: Germans 'vaccinated, cured or dead' by winter's end, warns minister

Wisconsin parade | The man who ploughed into a crowd of people during a parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five and injuring 40 more, has been named locally as Darrell Brooks Jr, a rapper who was released from prison on Friday. The 39-year-old has not yet been charged or named by authorities, but local reports indicate that he is the 'person of interest' that police have in custody. It is understood that rather than a targeted attack on parade-goers, Mr Brooks Jr was fleeing the scene of another incident - possibly a knife fight. Read witness accounts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

‘Completely unacceptable’: IGA supermarket under fire for sign racially profiling African customers

A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
WORLD
arcamax.com

A French government agency’s stunning Covid stats destroy the official propaganda

PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

Lawsuit: Google employees were fired for upholding “Don’t be evil” code

Three former Google software engineers who sued the company yesterday claim they were fired for following Google's famous "Don't be evil" mantra. "Google terminated each plaintiffs' employment with it for adhering to the directive 'Don't be evil' and calling out activity by Google that they each believed betrayed that directive," according to the complaint filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court by Rebecca Rivers, Sophie Waldman, and Paul Duke. The ex-employees say Google falsely blamed them for a data leak after they circulated an internal petition.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
180K+
Followers
55K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy