Battle For the Golden Egg: How Things Shook Out For Will Rogers, Matt Corral

 4 days ago

Corral and his receivers struggled some against State's defense in the first half, but he completed his first three passes to give his team some much-needed momentum. One of those passes was a 34-yarder to Dontario Drummond to put the Rebels at the Mississippi State 23-yard line. The team scored a few plays later on a one-yard rush by Connor to extend the lead to 11.

Suddenly down 17-6, Rogers and his team knew they had to act fast. Mist swirled in the stadium and a cold wind blew as they made their way back onto the field. A short pass and an incomplete in a row brought up a third down and 10 quickly, and Rogers was taken down for a sack. Yet again, the Ole Miss offense took over.

Corral came onto the field knowing that he had the opportunity to put the game out of reach right there. He ran 42 yards to the MSU 40-yard line, but the play was called back due to an offensive holding penalty. Suddenly, the Rebels found themselves facing a third down and 19 that they could not overcome.

Rogers completed four of five passes on the following drive and rushed for eight yards, but his team choked in the worst possible moment. Facing a fourth and seven from the Ole Miss 33-yard line, Rogers was sacked from behind and the ball was given to Ole Miss again.

Corral's first deep pass of the drive fell incomplete, but he picked up the slack from there. He completed two passes before time ran out on the clock.

Corral: 19-of-25 passing for 186 yards

Rogers: 25-of-38 passing for 230 yards

Fourth Quarter:

Corral and his crew started the quarter facing a second down and five from the MSU 31 but were stopped short twice in a row to bring up a fourth down and four. Corral took the snap in an empty backfield and hit Jerrion Ealy for 11 yards to convert the crucial fourth down. A few plays later, Corral twisted and hopped his way into the end zone for a four-yard Ole Miss touchdown.

If Rogers had any drive left to finish the game, he needed to prove it to the many Bulldogs fans who had come to watch the game. 11:11 was the time on the clock when MSU took over at their own 25-yard line. He had a short completion to Heath to start the drive, but two terrible incompletions in a row killed any momentum that the team had and brought up a fourth down and five. As expected, he threw a pass too low and it was batted away. Fans began to leave the stands, less than pleased at what they had witnessed from their quarterback.

The Rebels took over again right at the 50-yard line. Corral seemed to have it going yet again...until he didn't. Jett Johnson picked Corral off and returned it all the way to the Ole Miss 22-yard line.

Rogers was in the perfect position to have some sort of redemption. Two straight offsides penalties against the defense to start the drive gave the Bulldogs 10 free yards and put them at the Ole Miss 12-yard line. His first pass was complete to Dillon Johnson for a gain of one yard. Then, he found Walley in the end zone for the 11-yard touchdown pass. Just like that, the team was down by only 11 points with 7:20 left to go in the game.

There was a chance that the Bulldogs could come back. It was small, but it was there. The Rebels got the onside kick, and Corral took the field looking to erase his costly interception. Ole Miss ran it a few times before allowing Corral to attempt a pass on second down and 10. He threw that pass incomplete, as well as one on third down, but defensive pass interference was called to give the Rebels a fresh set of downs at the MSU 15-yard line. With 5:35 left in the quarter, Corral hit Ealy with a 15-yard touchdown pass to give the rebels a 31-13 lead.

The game was essentially over, but Rogers had to finish it out. His teammate Griffin took the kickoff to the MSU 34 to start the drive in decent field position. Rogers completed five of six passes before the team was met with a fourth down and one at the Ole Miss 20-yard line. Marks scrambled down to the 11-yard line, and then added an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:27 left in the game. Rogers completed the two-point conversion to Makai Polk to make it a 31-21 point game.

Ole Miss recovered the second onside kick of the night to all but seal the deal. In an attempt to run the clock as much as possible, the Rebels chose to use their running backs to drain the clock. The Mississippi State defense was able to make a big fourth down stop to give the offense one more chance to play.

Rogers completed three long passes to get the Bulldogs to the Ole Miss 18-yard line with 41 seconds left. Then, he threw two incomplete passes in a row. Although they stopped the clock, they also killed all momentum. He completed a short pass to Williams to convert a fourth down and one. The game ended with plenty of drama. A slew of penalties gave Mississippi State the ball at the five-yard line with no time on the clock, but they were allowed one more play. Rogers as tackled short of the goal line to end the game.

Corral: 25-of-33 passing for 229 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Rogers: 38-of-58 passing for 336 yards with one touchdown.

With that, the debate of Mississippi's best college quarterback was ended. Despite an impressive, record-breaking regular season from Rogers, Corral ultimately proved himself. There's hope that Rogers will reach that level in a few years, but he doesn't quite have the confidence or playmaking ability that Corral has.

