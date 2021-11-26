ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

ArriveSafe program keeps drunk drivers off streets

By Sarah Bean
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The ArriveSafe driving program will return this Thanksgiving weekend, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr said.

According to a release by Heck, the ArriveSafe program has given free rides to those who have celebrated the holidays with alcohol to keep drunk drivers off the road.

Callers can call 937-449-9999 and give the operator their name, cellphone number, and pick-up and drop-off locations. The operator will then dispatch an Uber driver to bring them home, no Uber app required, the release said.

The program was put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year, Montgomery County residents can receive free rides from 6 pm on Wednesday, Nov 24 through 6 am on Sunday, November 28.

Prosecutor Heck said, “People are gathering again and celebrating the holidays with their family and friends. Recently it has been reported that there has been a marked increase in traffic crashes in the area for several reasons, including impaired and distracted drivers. There is simply no excuse for driving while impaired this Thanksgiving weekend. Either have a sober designated driver or call ArriveSafe to get you home safely.”

