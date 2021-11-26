ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Kanye West Shares Super Long Thanksgiving Day Prayer, Talks Accountability

By Alvin aqua Blanco
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j38no_0d7SSU8S00

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Kanye West is thankful. Ye is so thankful that he took to Instagram to share a “super super super super super long” Thanksgiving Day prayer.

Being that this was a Ye production, the nearly five-minute prayer was also self-indulgent while revealing some details of his inner thought process along with explanations to some of his past behavior. That includes pointing to his alcohol abuse,  mental health and his religion, amongst other aspects.

“Let’s start with A, alcohol. I would drink to take the stress away and knock the edge off,” says Ye in what sounds like a prepared statement. “Drinking affected my health and the health of people around me. Because I already had a hair trigger temper and this just heightened it.”

While the candor is cool, the self-deprecating comedy he mixes in won’t win him over with people who already dismissed Ye thanks to all his shenanigans. But this is the same guy who also hit the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday (Nov. 24), so it’s on-brand.

Another interesting comment was on his ex-wife’s thoughts on Red Hat Ye.

“Good lord my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” says Ye aka Captain Obvious. “Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.”

He added, “Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference.”

Ye also added that after said press conference his dad gave him the good advice of maybe writing the speech next time. It also seems that Ye is done spending money on foolishness and the big entourages—so that ride is over for all the baggage handlers. Next up for Ye, and Drake, is a benefit concert for Larry Hoover in Los Angeles .

Peep the prayer below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Comments / 1

Related
Glamour

Kanye West Shared a Photo Kissing Kim Kardashian After Announcing He Wants Her Back

Kanye West is continuing his quest to win back the affections of Kim Kardashian eight months after news broke that the reality star was filing for divorce. On November 26, the rapper shared an old photo originally posted by Kardashian to her Instagram Stories back in 2019. The photo (which you can see here) featured West and Kardashian kissing in matching sweatsuits. Over the photo, West added a TMZ headline, reading, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” West tagged the publication as well as his ex-wife.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

DaBaby's Other Baby Mama MeMe 'Laughing at' DaniLeigh Amid Drama

Amid her ongoing drama with the rapper, the 'Yellow Bone' singer is also exchanging shades online with his other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani. AceShowbiz - DaBaby and DaniLeigh's ongoing drama is not the only thing that the latter has to deal with. The "Yellow Bone" singer is also feuding online with the rapper's other baby mama MeMe, who seemingly showed no sympathy for Dani.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Saweetie Slays Sexy Performances Of ‘Icy Type’, ‘My Type’ & ‘Best Friend’ On ‘SNL’

Saweetie brought the house down on ‘SNL’! The ‘My Type’ rapper looked sensational as she showed off her dance moves and performed her new song for the 1st time. Saweetie, 28, brought the energy for her Saturday Night Live debut! The rapper opened with a couple of her biggest hits, including a jazz version of banger “My Type.” She stunned in a Cinderella style gown as she showed off her bright red hair on the Nov. 20 episode, giving us all the 1920’s showgirl vibes. The performance was an unexpected turn from Saweetie, who pulled it off with her two dancers effortlessly.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Kanye
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Freeway Asks Beanie Sigel If Kanye West "Cut The Check" Yet

It was almost a month ago when Kanye West went on the Drink Champs podcast where he dropped loads of information on everything from his beef with Drake, his beef with Talib Kweli, and his latest album, DONDA. Ye also revealed the origin of the name Yeezy, which he explained derived from a nickname that Beanie Sigel coined. After that, he explained how he actually owed Beanie some money.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

YK Osiris Flaunts Stacks Of Cash & Is Ready To Pay Lil Baby $5K Debt

After going viral for not paying Lil Baby back, YK Osiris seemingly suggested that he's ready to close out his debt. The R&B singer has often flashed his life of luxury for his followers and fans, and he showed just recently that he dropped $325K on a pair of earrings. He's been jet-setting and even spent some time with Drake as the two had a playful back and forth over a basketball game.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Kanye West Continues Quest To Reunite Family After ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’

Kanye West is still hoping he can reconcile with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian in order to restore his family’s structure. After posting “Thanksgiving Prayer” on Instagram Story on Thursday (November 25) in a plea to reunite his family, he came back on Friday and posted a picture of him kissing Kardashian during happier times.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Alcohol Abuse#Kanye West Shares#The Los Angeles Mission
Stereogum

Kanye West Addresses His Marriage And Mental Health In Thanksgiving Prayer: “Good Lord, My Wife Did Not Like Me Wearing The Red Hat”

Last night Kanye West posted a lengthy “Thanksgiving Prayer” video message, in which he addresses his family life, his brief Presidential run, his relationship to Christianity and estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, his mental health, his finances, his support for Donald Trump, and more. “This Thanksgiving, I’m thankful for the family that my wife has given me, I’m thankful for the life God has given me, and I’m thankful for your time, attention, and patience,” Ye said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cosmopolitan

Kanye West Shares Old Pic of Kissing Kim Kardashian In Ploy to Save Marriage

Kanye West posted a photo of himself kissing his ex, Kim Kardashian, on his Instagram stories Friday morning, tagging gossip site TMZ and sharing a screenshot of their story on the matter. This is just one of several public declarations West has made this week about his marriage and desire to reconcile with Kardashian. The image was originally posted to her Stories in September 2019, when their family was vacationing in the Bahamas. She deleted it quickly for unknown reasons.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kanye West Wants 'My Family Back Together,' Admits Mistakes in 5-Minute Thanksgiving Prayer

Kanye West can't stop, won't stop in his quest to reconcile with Kim Kardashian and get his family back. The "Heartless" rapper made that abundantly clear Thursday with a whopping 5-minute video he dubbed "Thanksgiving Prayer 🕊." The video shows a choir donning what appears to be black hoodies while singing in a dimili lit warehouse with guests sitting in chairs at a distance as they soak it all in.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Drake and Kanye West end long-running feud after reuniting in Toronto

Drake and Ye, formally known as Kanye West, appear to have ended their long-running feud with an exchange on social media. Ye first posted a photo of him, Drake and J Price on Instagram on Tuesday night, captioning it with the dove emoji. Drake then shared a video of the...
MUSIC
thesource.com

[WATCH] Big Sean and Hit-Boy Talk Issues They Faced Working With Kanye West

Gillie and Wallo always manage to pull some important, but candid commentary out of their guest, and the Big Sean and Hit-Boy episode wasn’t any different. As the two artists discuss their joint project What You Expect, they also discussed the commonalities they shared before putting together this project and one of those things that were brought up in the interview was the issues they both faced working with Yeezy.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Teyana Taylor Reveals Her Body “Gave Out” During Final Leg Of Last Rose Petal Tour

The last rose petal hasn’t fallen just yet, despite Teyana Taylor’s revelation of being hospitalized during the final leg of her farewell tour. Initially slated to appear at the Femme It Forward concert in Connecticut on Saturday (Nov. 27), the Harlem songbird took Instagram with a statement. “Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals…. I love y’all!” the 30-year-old began. “Thank you for being so understanding. Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
934K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy