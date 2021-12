Did Verstappen struggle to make the turn, or did he just push Hamilton out? Watch for yourself. This year's Formula One championship could have been all but decided last weekend at the São Paulo Grand Prix. Global audiences saw what looked like Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen blatantly running Mercedes-AMG's Sir Lewis Hamilton off the track—but the race director didn't see things that way, and didn't penalize the Dutchman. Now, though, Verstappen's onboard footage has finally come to light, and it shows enough that Mercedes-AMG F1 considers the video damning enough to challenge F1's verdict.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO