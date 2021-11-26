ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opera 'Sweet Land' creates new stories for the settling of America

Cover picture for the articleThe opera "Sweet Land" incorporates both Indigenous and non-Indigenous voices...

crowrivermedia.com

Mall of America exhibit celebrates stories of failure

“Failure is not an option.” NASA flight director Gene Kranz said that sums up NASA’s approach to their work so well that he used the phrase for his autobiography. But most companies aren’t NASA, and a new pop-up exhibit at the Mall of America is celebrating failure and its place in society.
ECONOMY
Colossal

Ephemeral Compositions Use Sand and Stone to Create Hypnotic Works on Land

The wildly prolific Wales-based artist Jon Foreman has spent much of 2021 on a new batch of mesmerizing land pieces. Expanding on the swirling, organic shapes he’s known for, many of his recent works take on minimal, geometric formations in diagonal stripes or colorful, concentric circles. Foreman created a 2022 calendar featuring some of the compositions shown here—ordering instructions are on his Instagram—and you can find prints of his ephemeral pieces in his shop.
VISUAL ART
operawire.com

‘Opera as Opera’ Lands Distribution Deal

Conrad Osbourne’s “Opera as Opera” will soon be available for worldwide retail. The lengthy tome, which was self-published back in 2018, will be available for distribution in libraries, retail chains like Barnes & Noble, performance venues, local bookstores, and even on Amazon. “The response to ‘Opera as Opera’ has been...
PERFORMING ARTS
Antelope Valley Press

Hik1komori creates a new world

The year is 2085 in Sobekon City. Despite our technological achievements, society has regressed into a caste system. Within the city, its industrial areas and the desert outskirts, a small group of ruling elites presides over all. To maintain their power, they have outlawed music, art and any form of creative expression — even owning an instrument is considered a capital offense.
MUSIC
wedr.com

Cardi B blasts rappers for depressing music: "All of them wanna die"

Cardi B is not feeling the current state of hip hop, and she's blasting rappers for having a death wish and making boring, depressing music. "I feel like we keep hearing the same song over and over and over again. These rappers nowadays, all of them wanna die," she said Monday during an Instagram Live session. She also declared that rappers "need to stop doing lean and smoking weed, adding, "You know, this the thing about these rappers, right? They got money and they start buying too much motherf***ing weed, and too much lean and they make that slow s***."
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
bigblueunbiased.com

Seth Rogen Ripped for Downplaying Rising Crime in Los Angeles: ‘White Rich Privilege at Its Finest’

Seth Rogen, a multi-millionaire Hollywood star, has been severely ridiculed on social media for his “privileged” reaction to increased crime in Los Angeles. “It’s called living in a major city,” the actor-producer told YouTuber Casey Neistat, who said that he was robbed when his car was broken into, “because Los Angeles is a crime-riddled 3rd world shithole.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Listen to The Cribs’ new “lost” single ‘Sucked Sweet’

The Cribs have shared a new single called ‘Sucked Sweet’ – you can listen to it below. Released today (November 19), the song is the third instalment in the Wakefield trio’s ‘Sonic Blew Singles Club’ series following last month’s ‘The Day I Got Lost Again’ and August’s ‘Swinging At Shadows’.
MUSIC
Only In Louisiana

Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In Louisiana Are Painted Haint Blue In Color

The South is full of traditions, and Louisiana is no different. From buying the next king cake if you get the baby to serving red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana has a lot of quirky traditions that most of us follow. One of the most common traditions down here in the South has a history that few people know, and we’re going to finally shed light on one of the most fascinating traditions in the South, and it has to do with porch ceilings.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

Black Lives Matter claims America is 'stolen land' in Thanksgiving tweet

Black Lives Matter raised eyebrows with a Thanksgiving post that characterized America as "stolen land." "You are eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land," BLM's national arm wrote on Twitter Thursday. The post included a graphic repeating the "stolen land" claim. "You are on stolen land. Colonization never...
SOCIETY
WBUR

Ghostbusters' biggest devotees get ready to welcome new fans

The Ghostbusters franchise is known to have an especially ardent following. But even its biggest devotees say that the long-awaited next installment —"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" — is opening doors for new fans to get on board. NPR's Dave Mistich has the report.
MOVIES
Charleston City Paper

3 operas highlight Spoleto 2022 as festival enters new era

Spoleto Festival USA will feature three operas, two brand new, in 2022 as it charts a new era with a new general director. With Mena Mark Hanna taking over for longtime director Nigel Redden, Spoleto will inaugurate its first full-scale festival since 2019 when it opens May 27, 2022, running through June 12.
CHARLESTON, SC

